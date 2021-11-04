Joe Concha: The Yongkin earthquake in Virginia must bring the disgraceful Project Lincoln to an end





This article is excerpted from Joe Concha’s video comment.

Glenn Youngkin’s victory proved that the Lincoln Project was once again completely worthless.

Did you know that rumble you felt in your living room as you watched Virginia’s comeback on Tuesday night?

That was Terry McAuliffe’s six-foot-tall political career, and the collective heads of MSNBC and CNN exploded on live TV.

A small group of protesters dressed in “Unite the Right” uniforms with tiki flares stand on the sidewalk as Republican candidate for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for his campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) ) – Reuters.

Gutfeld adheres to ‘the unsettled funds in the Lincoln project’ that caused the Virginia hoax’

That’s after up-and-coming politician Glenn Yongkin shocked the world as modern-day Buster Douglas, by winning the Virginia governor’s race in a state that President Joe Biden easily won — as in more than 10 easy points.

But wait, how could this be? Because the so-called Principalists of the Lincoln Project backed McAuliffe…

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets supporters in the crowd after speaking during an election night ceremony at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, United States, November 3, 2021 (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

But if you’re keeping the score at home, the project teammates are now 0-for-8 in the state’s major races last year alone. 0 vs 8!

YOUNGKIN VICTORY deals another blow to Biden, with Congress’ agenda stalled

Why would anyone give these bad guys an extra cent to move on? They cannot win, and thrive by dividing the country.

That gruesome ploy, a pathetic attempt to make Yongkin’s supporters all look like white supremacists, was only the tip of the iceberg. It backfired amazingly.

Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe looks at his campaign rally and rally in McLean, Virginia, United States, November 2, 2021 (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

It doesn’t matter: CNN and MSNBC will continue to mourn Donald Trump and lay the welcome mat for this failed and fraudulent group.

The group should have retired as was Terry McAuliffe, but long ago.

