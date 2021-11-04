Earthquakes can actually help trees grow, new evidence shows





Once the tremors subside, the strongest evidence of an earthquake is seeing the changing landscapes it left behind. But there are less visible signs of seismic shifts, and not in the geological record.

In a new study, scientists have discovered a surprising consequence of earthquakes, one that remains after the earthquake’s aftershocks: a marked increase in tree growth, driven by earthquake-induced changes in groundwater availability.

It has long been known that earthquakes can change the fortunes of trees, but there is still much we don’t know about how tree growth is affected by earthquakes, and about how much is recorded in the living biological archive of their stumps.

In simple terms, thinking is basically this.

Explains the team of researchers led by first author and hydrologist Christian Mohr from the University of Potsdam in Germany.

“If tree growth is primarily limited by water, trees should, in theory, record hydrologic responses to earthquakes by altering their growth rates.”

To explore these ideas and test their hypothesis that seismic changes in groundwater supplies would promote tree growth when trees are close to valley currents—but impede their growth if they are higher on hillsides—researchers studied Pinus radiata pine trees in Chile, looking to measure the effects of The strong 8.8-magnitude earthquake that severely affected the Mule district in 2010.

Analysis of tree cores taken in 2014, extracted from trees at the valley floor as well as ridge slopes, showed that some trees in the valley experienced increased transient growth after the earthquake, based on tree ring evidence (increased cavity area), and in the ratio of carbon isotopes in Tree cells, giving a cellular-level perspective on aspects of tree health, growth, and water availability.

By contrast, some trees on the slopes did not do well in the same period, which provides some support for the researchers’ hypothesis, although the team acknowledged that the overall impact of the quake was slight, and seemed to only last temporarily – for weeks.

However, as a case study showing how these techniques can be used in the field, the researchers say their results show that seismic subsequent changes in the bore region and carbon isotope ratios can be used to study tree growth and photosynthesis responses to earthquakes.

And with that, we may have a new tool for studying earthquakes in the past.

“Details in wood and isotope anatomy may offer a tree-based approach to palaeontology that goes beyond simply looking at the presentation,” the researchers wrote.

The results are reported in JGR Biogeosciences.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/earthquakes-can-actually-help-trees-to-grow-new-evidence-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos