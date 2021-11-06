Thought shuddered! – residing in Portugal





Over the past few weeks, we have reported in Safe Communities Portugal of several major earthquakes, for example in Greece, Crete and Japan, but fortunately this did not result in a large number of casualties or extensive damage to infrastructure.

Hopefully in Portugal we will never have to experience a major earthquake, but if we do the action we took in the first few seconds, we can determine whether or not we will become victims.

Every day about 10-15 minor earthquakes occur in or around mainland Portugal, mostly off the south and southwest coast of the country. Much more about the Azores.

However, do not panic, they are very small, mostly less than 2.5 on the Richter scale, and are rarely felt. To put this into perspective, there are between 1 and 1.3 million earthquakes of this magnitude globally each year. Sometimes some are a little bigger at 3-4 on the Richter scale but rarely cause any damage at that level.

However, the 1755 earthquake that destroyed most of Lisbon and parts of the Algarve was much larger.

Seismologists today estimate the strength of the Lisbon earthquake in the range of 8.5-9.0, with its epicenter in the Atlantic Ocean about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west-southwest of Cape Saint Vincent. Estimates put the death toll in Lisbon alone at between 10,000 and 100,000 people, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes in history.

According to historical records, most earthquakes that struck Portugal (mainland) have foci in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula (Gorringe Bank) or in the Lower Tagus Valley. The areas most at risk are the urban area of ​​Lisbon and the south of the Algarve. Major earthquakes occurred in 1531, 1755, 1909 and 1969.

Creating Awareness: Basically, most people die and get injured in an earthquake while trying to leave the building down the stairs. Falling item injuries actually account for an estimated 70% of all injuries according to experts.

Preparedness includes all of us by creating awareness of risks and simple life protection actions we can take, in the event of an earthquake.

That is why the Portuguese government (ANEPC) every year performs what is known as the “A Terra Treme” exercise. Last year was in November and over 700,000 people participated in the “drop, cover, hold” exercise. Most schools participated as well as many companies.

This year, ANEPC will be promoting on November 5, 11:05 a.m., the ninth edition of the National Earthquake Risk Awareness Exercise. The exact date of its realization coincides with the World Tsunami Awareness Day, the astronomical calendar established by the United Nations.

There are many ways in which you, your family, and co-workers can be involved, such as: Conducting sessions (to workers/employees) to explain preventive and self-protective measures to take at home and on work sites in the event of an earthquake. Does your workplace have an earthquake plan – should you do it? Self-protection measures should be taken in the event of an earthquake/tsunami; Register yourself and/or register the organization on the digital website www.aterratreme.pt; Review/test emergency procedures intended to address an earthquake and/or tsunami event.

Be prepared to read this, you may feel that it is unlikely to happen, so why bother? But how many of you have earthquake insurance for your home or business? If so, there is a reason, which is that Portugal is one of the most dangerous countries; So be prepared.

Ways to do this according to the Civil Protection include: Inquiring about the possible causes and effects of an earthquake in your area. Talk about it with your family and friends; Create a contingency plan for your family; making sure everyone knows what to do in the event of an earthquake; Decide a meeting place in advance, in case family members get separated during an earthquake and prepare your home by having clear walkways and aisles and hanging items securely.

During an earthquake: The instinctive action people take during an earthquake is often to try to escape by running off the property. However, many people die doing so from falls or from collapsed structures due to the violence of vibration.

During an earthquake, if you are inside a building in a building, the advice to minimize injuries or worse is as follows: If you are on one of the higher floors of a building, do not rush to go up the stairs; Never use elevators; take cover in the interior doorway, in the corners of rooms, or under a table or bed; Head to a quietly open place, away from the sea or waterways; keep away from buildings (especially the most degraded, raised or insulated) from electricity poles and other objects that may fall on you; Stay away from slopes, walls, chimneys, and balconies that may collapse.

So unless you’re by the doorway, the safest place is to drop to the floor, cover yourself under a table and hold, better known as, “drop, cover, hold.” Experience has shown that a quiet disposition during an earthquake contributes significantly to minimizing losses.

So at 11.05 a.m. this Thursday, whether you’re in your office or at home, practice these and take the preparation steps mentioned in this feature.

Comprehensive protection measures and earthquake and tsunami details can be found at www.aterratreme.pt and our website www.safecommunitiesportugal.com/find-information/environment-and-weather/earthquake-tsunami/. This includes the safeguards as well as a video we have created and an online brochure for ANEPC that we have translated into English. Safe Communities Portugal is the only official voluntary civil protection organization serving the international community in English in Portugal

Written by David Thomas || [email protected]

David Thomas is a former Assistant Commissioner of Police of Hong Kong, and an advisor to INTERPOL and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

In 2011, he founded Safe Communities Algarve to help authorities and the community prevent crime. It is now registered as the Associação SCP Safe Communities Portugal, the first such national association in Portugal.

913 045093 [email protected]

