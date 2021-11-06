Earthquakes, FC Dallas play series at end of season | Sports





Sunday may be decision day about Major League Soccer, but the fates of San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas have already been decided.

The two teams are among eight teams already left out of the playoff competition, so their season-ending game in San Jose has nothing at stake but pride.

Earthquakes (10-13-10, 40 points) finished 10th in the 13-team Western Conference while FC Dallas (7-15-11, 32 points) finished 11th.

However, San Jose would like to end the season with a second win in a row after beating Real Salt Lake 4-3 last weekend.

Chris Wondolowski took his MLS-leading goal tally to 170, and 18-year-old Cady Coyle came out of the slump with his fifth goal of the season.

Cowell, the All-Star midfielder, went in 19 games in the regular season without a goal before netting against Real Salt Lake in the 69th minute.

“It’s definitely important to end the force,” Coyle said. “It’s definitely a good year to see what I need to work on and what I need to do well.

“I’ll look back when it’s all over and focus on the little things and try to have a better season next year and keep going up.”

FC Dallas has its young star in striker Ricardo Pepe, who has scored 13 goals and also made the All-Star Team.

The 18-year-old Pepe, who plays a key role for the US men’s team next weekend against Mexico, may be tired, with just one goal in his last eight MLS games.

But it was definitely a bright spot for a team just one point ahead of Austin FC’s expansion in the standings and a road record 2-10-4. Dallas edged Austin with a 2-1 home win last weekend to go close to 10 games without a win (0-6-4).

Jesus Ferreira scored his eighth goal of the season, moving into the second-place match with Jader O’Brien.

O’Brien impressed interim coach Marco Firuzi in his first season with Dallas after playing in the First Division in his native Colombia.

“He (O’Brien) has great toughness for one thing, (and he’s) a very stubborn and aggressive player,” said Feruzi. “He has developed more tools throughout the season. He has gone through an adaptation period, which most players from different leagues have to go through. He has found ways to be himself and find his scoring boots and also ways to be effective in our league.”

Dallas is unwinnable in two games with the Earthquakes this season. San Jose scored a 3-1 home win on April 24, and the two teams tied 1-1 on September 11 in Frisco, Texas.

