Google Pixel 5 GD1YQ – 128GB – Just Black (Verizon)
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|MPN
|GA01955-US
|UPC
|0193575007878
|Model
|Google Pixel 5
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|13041419606
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|GD1YQ
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP, 12.2 MP
|Screen Size
|6 in
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Just Black
