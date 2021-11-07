Do we have any idea how much carbon they produce?





Here we go again: After a brief Covid break, the big political theater begins again, complete with cocktails, dinners and group photos, all in style without a mask.

This time, however, the absurdity of the farce is clear: against the backdrop of a climate crisis that threatens to exterminate our species in the not too distant future, we gather in Rome for the G-20 and in Glasgow, shortly, for Police 26. Planes, private jets and government planes flew, On which heads of government travel with their aides and the press, to Rome and then back to Glasgow before returning to their continent and nation. All COP26 participants joined this critical mass, many arriving on one of the 400 private jets that have caused chaos at Glasgow Airport. Do we have any idea how much carbon dioxide the Rome and Glasgow meeting produced?

By the way, it is impossible to find an answer, no one bothered to make a calculation, even very approximate, in this aspect. However, we must start from this useless waste to seriously talk about the climate.

One aspect of the climate problem that has never been discussed is political marketing at home and abroad: this consumes a lot of carbon. Joe Biden landed in Rome on Air Force One loaded with journalists and the supportive administration, including those carrying the nuclear suitcase that accompanies him everywhere. All of these were transported in a convoy of 85 cars, mostly SUVs, and from the photos they don’t look like electric cars but petrol or diesel cars. With this packet of carbon constantly being pulled, Biden went to the Pope to bless what he would do to save humanity from climate catastrophe. Perhaps even His Holiness blessed him for that!

Meanwhile, at his home, the US president has allowed coal producers to continue fossil mining as long as they capture the carbon dioxide emissions they produce. but who? Those related to extraction or all of them including those produced by consumption? As always, these details are not mentioned. Nor do Americans know that there is currently no technology applied in the United States to capture the CO2 emitted from well-tested coal production. Green advertising, therefore. The truth is quite different: in the face of an energy crisis, the cessation of coal use will be postponed. This is a shame that will be hidden with the fig leaf that “picks up” its deadly gases.

Biden announced before leaving a $1.75 trillion spending program for green energy and anti-pollution projects that he wants to be voted on by Congress. The cost is $555 billion and will now be produced as usual by typing some keys on the US Treasury’s keyboard, but even this technology was never mentioned. Americans are convinced that their taxes will pay for the transition to the environment. With this announcement, Biden traveled to Europe without worrying about the carbon footprint he left behind.

Because the G20 and Cop26 weren’t held in the same place to contain the carbon footprint? It would have been an important gesture to the world. But Mario Draghi and for those who support him on both sides of the Atlantic, the picture in front of the Trevi Fountain among his fellow political leaders is no longer comfortable with central bankers. The G20 in Rome that issued nothing, a neutral statement where there is no obligation to do anything, to endorse the political position of the former coach who is now in fact a political figure. Italians love this image and the rest of the world loves it. The political marketing campaign worked very well, the costs in terms of carbon emissions were high, but it didn’t matter: no one noticed.

You can go for a list of other politicians’ marketing policies, from Boris Johnson A Glasgow A Emmanuel Macron, who came home after a trip to Scotland, but it wasn’t worth it. More important is the lack of Russian President Vladimir Putin based on Xi Jinping, respectively, a very large producer and consumer of fossil energy, by both the G20 and COP26: any agreement reached without them would be of little value.

If we go on like this, ignoring the evidence, feeding off the hype of political marketing and rejoicing that climate is causing a huge CO2 fuss, we may well deserve climate change!

