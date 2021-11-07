Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.5 earthquake – Tasman Sea, 157 km northwest of Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 4:16 pm (GMT +13)





Mapua (108.2 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] /Moderate vibration (MMI V) /Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: lying on the bed, very pronounced soft vibration, wobbly for a few seconds, then gap and another swing, slightly jelly-like. Enough to make my heart race and wonder if it will last longer and get stronger or more trembling. But it stopped. I didn’t | One user found this interesting.

Stokes Valley (162.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The Android warning alert on my phone warned me 5 seconds before the vibration started. I never warned of an earthquake that was so weird. The shaking was a shaking lasting more than 5 seconds | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: Small earthquake coming and going for several seconds. I was expecting it to pile up as hard as some of the recent ones in Christchurch, but it didn’t. | One user found this interesting.

Stoke, Nelson / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was playing a game on my computer when I heard two bells and thought it had to do with the game I was playing. Then a few seconds later my chair and desk started moving. | One user found this interesting.

Upper Hot (160.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: Lying on a hospital bed, I felt as if someone had walked past my bed on the floor of a wamak as my bed moved

Tasman (102.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

345 The Terrace Wellington (153.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: a few vague movements, then a tremor

Stratford (133.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Near Bright Water, Tasman County, Tasman (141 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Richmond, Nelson (114.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Side Shake / 2-5 sec.: Sitting in a caravan at A&P Showgrounds. The truck moved twice. I felt great

Near Hokitika, Westland District, West Coast (347.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: I was sitting when the shaking started (reported by our app)

Karuri (155 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Nelson New Zealand (105.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Sitting in a reading chair.

34 km from Waiouru, Ruapehu District, Manawatu-Wanganui (189.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported by our app)

Kayaboy North Canterbury, New Zealand (346.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds: gentle lateral vibration while sitting

Kilburn, Wellington City, Wellington (156.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 min: weak

Picton (119.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): Sitting in the lounge. The shaking of the wooden house was a creaking sound like thunder before shaking

Blenheim nz TV (141 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Both vertical and horizontal oscillations / 2-5 s: Text warning obtained from suspended e’quake. Lasted about 3 seconds, 16.19 today sitting at home reading.

Palmerston North (187 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Lower Hut, Wellington (161.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Peyton Lower Hut (159 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Stratford (133.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Nelson (106.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Strongly shaken upstairs 3 in a row

Havelock New Zealand (112.2 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Paraparaumu (149.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: vehicle shake

Motueka, Tasman District, Tasman (95.3 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Vibration / Very Short: Motueka Sharp Vibration

South Romati (149.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Nelson (112.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: sitting on the bed, room shaking.

Wellington (157 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Blenheim / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Upper Hut / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel it

Hokitik / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

At my parents my bubbles. / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Nelson / Weak shaking (MMI III): A rolling house creaking

13a Somerset Place Cannons Creek Porirua 5024 / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short: Mild Vibration

Caltech car wash / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 10-15 seconds: Sitting in the car started shaking while waiting at the car wash

Timberlea Upper Hutt / Strong shaking (MMI VI): severe tremor

Blenheim / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion: I heard it coming. It seems to go from one end of the house to the other and then thump. (reported by our app)

Becton / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Levine. NI / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: weak shaking. Little creak of the house. Nothing alarming

Levin / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds (reported by our app)

Rangura. Canterbury. / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, vibration / 1-2 sec: Slightly rattling doors.

Asharst/mild shaking (MMI IV)

Melling Lower Hutt / MMI II / Shaking and Rolling / 15-20 seconds: Good but quick and light shake

Blenhiem / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Whanganui/Light shaking (MMI IV): Indoor plants were nervous and shaking. Construction creak.

Taihape / Light shaking (MMI IV): gentle shaking (reported by our app) Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / complex rotation (multi-way tilt) / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

nelson / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Dannevirke / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: mild shaking

Richmond Nelson / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Palmerston North / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

