



FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Marco Firuzi prepares a standing line-up as FC Dallas faces the San Jose Earthquakes in the regular season final game tonight, November 7 at 5 p.m. at PayPal Park. Below are the group’s notes, provided by UnitedHealthcare.

ObrianJáder Obrian starts on the right wing which means he has appeared in all 34 FC Dallas games this season (25 games, 9 sub games). The Colombian scored eight goals and added four assists in his first MLS season, which puts him in third place in the team. Local Paxton Pomical starts against O’Brien on the left wing.

Defender Nkosi Tafari starts consecutive matches for the first time under interim coach Marco Firuzi. The center back in the second year was a key player under former coach Luci Gonzalez, making 18 appearances in the FCD line of defense. Impressively, Tafari has started six out of seven wins for Dallas this season and will be looking to make it seven to eight this evening in San Jose.

Pomykal Paxton Pomykal started on the left wing again for his 31st appearance of the season, most of his career. It has been a promising comeback for the 21-year-old having only played five times in 2020 due to hip surgery. Pomykal has scored one goal and two assists so far and will look to merge with defender Ryan Hollingshead down the left flank of FCD.

