SJ Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski announces his retirement





San Jose – Chris Wondolofsky has always talked about his love for fans.

It played a role in his decision not to retire after the 2020 season, which was held in empty stadiums during the pandemic, because he wanted to play in front of spectators again. When he was suspended for a game in 2019, he stood up and cheered for his fellow Earthquakes from the PayPal Park cheerleader section.

So when it came time to announce his retirement on Sunday, he wanted to tell fans first. Chris Wondolofsky of the San Jose Cox (8) says goodbye to the fans after announcing his retirement at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, Sunday, November 7, 2021. He played 14 seasons with the San Jose Cox. Hammond Newsgroup / Bay Area)

Minutes after the Quakes’ season ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Sunday, the 38-year-old striker took the microphone and told 17,075 attendees that his 17-year career was over.

“Instead of doing it at a press conference, instead of a bunch of cameras, I wanted to do it in front of you guys because you’ve been there since day one,” Wondolowski said. “But this is the last flight.”

The leading scorer in MLS history gave fans one last chance to remember him, as he scored his 171st career goal in the 34th minute through a cross pass from Marcos Lopez into the left net from the middle of the penalty area. He finished his career by scoring 26 more goals than Landon Donovan, who is second in the scoring list. Chris Wondolovsky of the San Jose Cox with his wife Lindsey Wondolovsky and daughter Brinkley Wondolowski, 5, accept daughter Emerson Wondolowski, 8, after announcing his retirement after a game against FC Dallas at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, on Sunday. November 7, 2021 (Shay Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

The crowd on Sunday included his parents, his wife and two young daughters – and a third child on the way. It also included teammates from every stage of its development – the Danville Mustang Soccer Youth Program, De La Salle High, and Chico State.

“It was an amazing ride,” Wondolowski said. “It starts with my teammates. That’s what I’m going to miss is the practices, the dressing room, the fights.”

Wondolowski leaves at a time of great uncertainty about the franchise. General manager Jesse Fioranelli was fired in June and has not been replaced. Coach Matias Almeida may leave after a disappointing season.

The town kid didn’t want to do that at a press conference.

He wanted to announce it in front of the San Jose faithful.

Legend #WondoForever ∞

San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 8, 2021

Wondolowski was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2005 MLS Draft Supplement and started 313 games with the Quakes, 85 more than any other player. He moved with the team to Houston in 2006 but returned via trade in 2009, one year after MLS returned to San Jose with an expansion team.

For a team that hadn’t had a successful last game – the Quakes hadn’t had a successful season since 2013 and last won a playoff in 2012 – several highlights came on the pitch from eighth, who quickly became the face of the franchise.

Wondolowski scored double-digit goals every season from 2010-19, then netted nine goals in all competitions for the Earthquakes in 2020.

But he has taken a sharply reduced role this season. He participated in only nine games and scored five goals for Seismic (10-13-11), who finished 10th in the 13-team Western Conference, and seven points from the playoffs.

Although Wondolowski did not speak about his future before the match, there were hints before kickoff that it would be his last appearance.

A video montage of the captain was shown before the match, fans received Wondo’s hat as a gift and the striker was led onto the field by his two daughters, Emersyn and Brynlee.

Between halftime and again in the 70th minute, fans were asked to remain in their seats to give a special presentation right after the match.

The crowd chanted “Wondo” and “One More Year” as Wondolowski took the microphone and told everyone the news. Chris Wondolofsky of the San Jose Cox (8) says goodbye to the fans after announcing his retirement at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, Sunday, November 7, 2021. He played 14 seasons with the San Jose Cox. Hammond Newsgroup / Bay Area)

“Thank you guys for such a great ride,” Wondolowski said after playing the full 90 minutes. “Thank you for pushing me, I don’t think you guys are enough.”

After speaking to the crowd, a featured package was projected onto the video board, and he was lifted into the air by his teammates in the center of the field.

He must be.

San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 8, 2021

