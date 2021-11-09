A year after that earthquake, how close is the south coast to another earthquake?





Dartmouth – A year ago, southern Massachusetts was united in asking: What the hell is this? truck pass? cauldron explode? Someone moving furniture?

It only took a few minutes for the answer to become clear: an earthquake. Biggest New England hair in over half a century: 3.6 on the Richter scale.

It was not a geographically “major” earthquake. California felt at least two earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 just last week. But about these parts, where we are relatively far from the fault of tectonic plate lines, it was worth posting.

This time-stamped seismometer from the Weston Observatory on November 8, 2020, shows an earthquake with an epicenter south of Dartmouth in Buzzards Bay, occurring at 9:10 a.m. The effects were widely felt in nearby Fall River and New Bedford, and detected across New England.

The epicenter was traced to Buzzards Bay, just south of Dartmouth, at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The earthquake’s effects were felt throughout New England, but were felt most acutely around New Bedford and Fall River, just miles from the epicenter. In Fall River, police received numerous calls regarding minor damage inside homes, and some cases where some items fell off shelves.

Has there been an earthquake since then?

But now a year has passed. How close is the South Coast to experiencing something like an earthquake on Sunday morning?

Well, first, we have to mention one of the aftershocks of that earthquake. Two weeks later, on November 22, 2020, at about 1 a.m., the USGS recorded a 2.0-magnitude earthquake that struck in roughly the same area as the one on November 8. But, many people have reported feeling this, some as far away as Brockton and North Smithfield, RI

But besides that aftershock, what is the most powerful earthquake that has ever occurred in Massachusetts? How close are we to feeling anything like this?

This map, from the following website Zuraketrack.com, shows the largest earthquakes recorded in southern New England in the past year, including the earthquake and aftershocks that occurred south of Dartmouth in November 2020. South Coast 3.6 earthquake on November 8, 2020.

According to the Boston College Weston Observatory’s website, 19 earthquakes have been recorded in New England since those aftershocks.

Only in Massachusetts, there have been six earthquakes of at least 1.5 magnitudes in the year since our aftershocks, according to an earthquake website.

The story continues

The largest: In addition, the largest earthquake felt in Massachusetts since then actually occurred in Maine. Well, off its coast, in the Gulf of Maine. A 2.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 30 kilometers off the coast from York, Maine, on March 19 and was felt in northeastern Massachusetts.

Closest: Our closest earthquake, in terms of distance, that has occurred since then is a 2.0 earthquake about 35 kilometers east of the eastern tip of Long Island, placing it south of Rhode Island. It happened on September 19.

So the earth is still moving under our feet around these parts. Not often nor violently along the San Andreas Fault. But often enough to ask yourself once in a while: Was this just a truck going by?

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: A year after the earthquake, how close is SouthCoast to another earthquake?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/earthquake-close-southcoast-come-another-184318147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos