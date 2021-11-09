Connect with us

Apple iPhone 7 – 128GB – Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) MNAJ2LL/A

Apple iPhone 7 – 128GB – Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) MNAJ2LL/A

About this product

Product Information
Enjoy the stunning, sophisticated iPhone 7. Featuring 128 GB of built-in memory, this smartphone has enough space for your various apps, messages, and media. This phone has a quad-core processor, delivering outstanding performance. Equipped with a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is great for capturing incredibly vivid pictures. The camera has a dual lens, offering added functionality and more dynamic snapshots. Capable of 4K video recording, the iPhone 7 will produce vivid color and lifelike detail. A fingerprint sensor is built into the phone, giving you total security. This smartphone is water-resistant and is capable of wireless charging for unrivaled convenience. It features a music player and Air Gesture technology, delivering an incredible user experience. Always capture the perfect video or photo using this iPhone 7. This device is locked to Verizon and compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MNAJ2LL/A, MN8L2LL/A, MNC32LL/A
GTIN 0661094338990, 0190198072115, 0659153085770, 0604286786292
UPC 0661094338990, 0190198072115, 0659153085770, 0604286786292
Model Apple iPhone 7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 225203245

Product Key Features
Network Verizon
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Vibration, Gyro Sensor, Digital Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 4.7 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
RAM 2 GB

Dimensions
Weight 4.87 Oz
Depth 0.28in.
Height 5.44in.
Width 2.64in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD with 3d Touch
Display Resolution 1334×750
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 1960mAh
Battery Talk Time Up to 840 Min
Battery Standby Time Up to 240hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G
Release Date 2016

