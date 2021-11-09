Apple iPhone 7 – 128GB – Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) MNAJ2LL/A

Enjoy the stunning, sophisticated iPhone 7. Featuring 128 GB of built-in memory, this smartphone has enough space for your various apps, messages, and media. This phone has a quad-core processor, delivering outstanding performance. Equipped with a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is great for capturing incredibly vivid pictures. The camera has a dual lens, offering added functionality and more dynamic snapshots. Capable of 4K video recording, the iPhone 7 will produce vivid color and lifelike detail. A fingerprint sensor is built into the phone, giving you total security. This smartphone is water-resistant and is capable of wireless charging for unrivaled convenience. It features a music player and Air Gesture technology, delivering an incredible user experience. Always capture the perfect video or photo using this iPhone 7. This device is locked to Verizon and compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.