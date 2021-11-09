Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 – 128GB – Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) MNAJ2LL/A
Apple iPhone 7 – 128GB – Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) MNAJ2LL/A
About this product
|Product Information
|Enjoy the stunning, sophisticated iPhone 7. Featuring 128 GB of built-in memory, this smartphone has enough space for your various apps, messages, and media. This phone has a quad-core processor, delivering outstanding performance. Equipped with a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is great for capturing incredibly vivid pictures. The camera has a dual lens, offering added functionality and more dynamic snapshots. Capable of 4K video recording, the iPhone 7 will produce vivid color and lifelike detail. A fingerprint sensor is built into the phone, giving you total security. This smartphone is water-resistant and is capable of wireless charging for unrivaled convenience. It features a music player and Air Gesture technology, delivering an incredible user experience. Always capture the perfect video or photo using this iPhone 7. This device is locked to Verizon and compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MNAJ2LL/A, MN8L2LL/A, MNC32LL/A
|GTIN
|0661094338990, 0190198072115, 0659153085770, 0604286786292
|UPC
|0661094338990, 0190198072115, 0659153085770, 0604286786292
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|225203245
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Vibration, Gyro Sensor, Digital Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|RAM
|2 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|4.87 Oz
|Depth
|0.28in.
|Height
|5.44in.
|Width
|2.64in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD with 3d Touch
|Display Resolution
|1334×750
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|1960mAh
|Battery Talk Time
|Up to 840 Min
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 240hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
|Release Date
|2016
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]