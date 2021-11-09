Earthquake hits Santa Claus village in Arctic Finland over the weekend – Eye on the North Pole





Santa Claus Village is a popular tourist attraction in the Arctic Circle. (Perto Ruokangas/Yle)

A minor earthquake, described by one resident as a “proper tremor”, hit Rovaniemi.

A light earthquake, the capital of Finnish Lapland, hit the city of Rovaniemi on Saturday evening. The earthquake was measured with a magnitude of 1.5 at a depth of about five kilometers. There were no reports of serious damage.

According to the Institute of Seismology at the University of Helsinki, it was located five kilometers east of the village of Santa Claus, a popular tourist attraction in the Arctic Circle.

We have received many feedback from locals about the issue. “A more detailed analysis will be completed on Monday,” the institute said in a statement.

The earthquake was monitored by seismic stations more than 400 km away. With the closest one at the Sodankila observatory of the University of Oulu less than 10 kilometers from the epicenter, “the situation is very clear,” the institute said.

An aerial view of central Rovaniemi in 2019 (Raimo Torikka / Yle)

Twiga Lin was one of those who felt the panic, which he felt at his home in the Rovaniemi suburb of Rinteenmäki around 6:30 p.m.

“It was a proper jerk. The windows shook. It felt like a car had crashed into the house,” she told Yle.

Kuusamo has been seismically active in recent years

Dozens of earthquakes are observed in Finland every year. However, they are usually relatively weak at a size of less than 4.

The most powerful earthquake in Finland measured with modern instruments occurred in Lapajarvi, south of Ostrobothnia, in February 1979. It measured 3.8 on the Richter scale, and caused some cracks in the buildings.

Earlier, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake broke windows in Jyväskylä in 1931, and a 4.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Sala, in Finnish Lapland, in 1960.

Finland’s most powerful earthquake of the 21st century was measured in Kuusamo, north of Ostrobothnia in September 2000. It had a magnitude of 3.5. There were also earthquakes in Kuusamo in 2011 and last March, indicating that it is one of the most seismically active areas in Finland.

