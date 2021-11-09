Apple iPhone 7 Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Very Good

Experience a world of connectivity with the iPhone 7 Plus (Unlocked). Equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory, it has enough space for your apps, messages, and media. This black smartphone features a quad-core processor, making it great for playing games and enjoying apps. With a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is perfect for taking vivid, lifelike pictures. The phone features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is compatible with T-Mobile, AT&T, metroPCS, Cricket Carriers.