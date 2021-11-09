Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Very Good
About this product
|Product Information
|Experience a world of connectivity with the iPhone 7 Plus (Unlocked). Equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory, it has enough space for your apps, messages, and media. This black smartphone features a quad-core processor, making it great for playing games and enjoying apps. With a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is perfect for taking vivid, lifelike pictures. The phone features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is compatible with T-Mobile, AT&T, metroPCS, Cricket Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MNQR2LL/A, MNQW2LL/A
|UPC
|0659153083691, 0656541498327, 0659153084124, 0190198157355
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|240445956
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1784 (GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Camera
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|RAM
|3 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.63 Oz
|Depth
|0.29in.
|Height
|6.23in.
|Width
|3.07in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD with 3d Touch
|Display Resolution
|1920×1080
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|2900mAh
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 384hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
