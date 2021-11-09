Connect with us

Apple iPhone 7 Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Very Good

About this product

Product Information
Experience a world of connectivity with the iPhone 7 Plus (Unlocked). Equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory, it has enough space for your apps, messages, and media. This black smartphone features a quad-core processor, making it great for playing games and enjoying apps. With a 12-megapixel resolution camera, it is perfect for taking vivid, lifelike pictures. The phone features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is compatible with T-Mobile, AT&T, metroPCS, Cricket Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MNQR2LL/A, MNQW2LL/A
UPC 0659153083691, 0656541498327, 0659153084124, 0190198157355
Model Apple iPhone 7 Plus
eBay Product ID (ePID) 240445956

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1784 (GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Quad Core
Style Bar
Features Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
RAM 3 GB

Dimensions
Weight 6.63 Oz
Depth 0.29in.
Height 6.23in.
Width 3.07in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD with 3d Touch
Display Resolution 1920×1080
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 2900mAh
Battery Standby Time Up to 384hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

