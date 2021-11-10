Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski ready to retire – CBS San Francisco





Police arrest teen in fatal shooting investigation at Gilroy Halloween party Police arrest a teen in the case of fatal shooting at a Gilroy Halloween party. Maria Sid Medina tells us that he has been charged with possession of a gun, but the police are not sure if it was the murder weapon.

4 hours ago

Shoppers may find higher prices and in short supply at the grocery store this Thanksgiving Shoppers may have a hard time finding some traditional Thanksgiving items. Kenny Choi tells us they should go early and be prepared to pay higher prices.

4 hours ago

Cal soccer team is dealing with a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19. City health officials confirmed that 44 tests were positive, and said the team had not taken appropriate measures to stem the spread. Andrea Nakano reports.

4 hours ago

Tourists warned not to rent cars in San Francisco due to car break-in epidemic: New data reveals that the car break-in epidemic in San Francisco is getting worse. Betty Yu stated that she has received very bad news from tourists not to rent cars in the city.

4 hours ago

The controversial history that could lead to the toppling of a statue of Thomas Fallon The man once hailed as the founding father of San Jose gets a new look and perspective. Thomas Fallon was honored with his own statue but as the controversy raged over it, we asked Devin Felly to weigh in on his record.

7 hours ago

A father who lost his son in a highway shooting in October sympathizes with the family of Jasper Wu Max Darrow talks about the Oakland father who recently lost his son in another East Bay highway shooting, expressing his sympathy for the family of murdered young boy Jasper Wu (11-9-2021)

8 hours ago

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Paul HeggenWarmer days ahead.

9 hours ago

THERANOS TRAIL: The company’s final lab director takes a big stand for the prosecution in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Tuesday as Theranos’s final lab director took the stand.

9 hours ago

Berkeley’s neighbors struggle to save their beloved community garden from being sold away—a group of Berkeley neighbors have been growing a community garden for two decades, and now they could lose it forever. John Ramos takes us inside the campaign to save her.

9 hours ago

Early Storms Send Marin County Reservoirs Near Capacity After severe water shortages, North Bay communities face a dramatic change in fortunes after early storms send Marin County reservoirs nearly to capacity. Wilson Walker Report. (9/11/21)

10 hours ago

New Series Honoring Our Heroes CBS Evening News is launching a new series Honoring Our Heroes. Amanda chats with CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, who led the project

10 hours ago

Astroworld investigations into the gradual death tolls Houston detectives attempt to discover how Travis Scott’s party turned into a deadly stampede.

10 hours ago

San Francisco DA Chiesa Boudin Certified Subpoena to Appear June 2022 Ballot Report Andrea Borba Signatures Over 80,000 Signatures Petition Recalling SF DA Boudin (11-9-2021)

10 hours ago

House members subpoenaed 6 more Trump election advisers Natalie Brand reports new subpoenas issued to Trump advisers in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack (9-11-2021)

10 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Now Required for All Alameda County First Responders Alameda County health officials issued an order Tuesday requiring all first responders and medical transportation providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID by next month. Kiet Do reports.

10 hours ago

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski is ready to retire Fern Glenn interviews Long-Term Earthquakes forward moments after he officially announced his retirement on Tuesday in San Jose.

10 hours ago

PIX Now Tuesday afternoon news update from KPIX 5

15 hours ago

Today’s forecast: The latest from the KPIX weather team, some light showers expected this afternoon before clearing (9-11-2021)

15 hours ago

Weaker Atmospheric River Storm System Overwhelms North Bay Team Coverage for Impact of Weaker Atmospheric River Storm System Over North Bay Overnight (9-11-2021)

15 hours ago

Xfinity cable widespread, Internet outages continue across the Gulf region Anne McCovick reports on Xfinity customers across the Gulf region experiencing persistent cable and Internet service issues (9-11-2021)

15 hours ago

PIX Now Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom

19 hours ago

COVID: Bay Area health officials monitor rise in COVID cases Marin County has an incredibly high vaccination rate, but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases recently.

21 hours ago

Power outages: Rain and winds lead to power outages across the Gulf region

21 hours ago

