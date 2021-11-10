Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.8 earthquake – La Palma island, 13 km southeast of Los Llanos de Arridan, Spain, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:10 am (GMT +0)





Santa Cruz de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (14 km NE) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: sideways movement, rear and front wings. She seemed very long, and changed directions several times. | 5 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) TAZACORTE / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Vertical Bump / 30-60secs: The building moved, the walls cracked, the floor shook, everything moved and a crack noise was heard inside the building beams. | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Mazo, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (4.9 km ENE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: everything moves | 3 users found this interesting.

Los Llanos de Aridane / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical Swing (Up and Down) / 5-10secs: Vigorous vibrate with vigorous action leaving a high-pitched sizzling sound that can still be heard | 3 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

La gomera / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It was on the roof of a dark gray house | 2 users found this interesting.

La Palma Island (9.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 sec: rolling motion | One user found this interesting.

Breña Alta / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: I work in a cafeteria. It was felt by many customers. Me and my partner too. Our bottles were moved onto the shelf. And coffee cups from a coffee pot. Also windows. (Reported by our app) Villa De Mazo I didn’t feel: While moving, I didn’t feel it. A rare thing, I feel it here until 3. | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Orotava, no / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: gentle shaking, crystals shaking | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Los Sauces / Weak Shaking (MMI III) / 5-10secs: Como Galbes Vertical at La Silla | One user found this interesting.

La Palma, Puntagorda / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: vibration felt on floor and chair | One user found this interesting.

Garachico (Tenerife) (105.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Fuencaliente de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (8.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Not feeling: I was staying in Fuencaliente walking in the mountains near Mazo but didn’t feel anything

Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory (21.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Puerto de la Cruz (124.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

El Paso (10.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Fuencaliente de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (2.6 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Near Alajiro, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (71.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: In a second-floor house, sit on the sofa and notice the vibrations.

Los Llanos de (11.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (12.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Valley Gran Ray (2.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (13 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (12.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Las Tricias Garaffia (25.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Santa Cruz de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (12.5 km NE) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing (reported by our app)

Valle Gran Rey La Gomera / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 s: Sit on the balcony chair, briefly feeling the shaking. There is no traffic at that moment.

Tazacorte/weak shaking (MMI III)

El paso / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

Avenida el puente Santa cruz de la palma / Mild shaking (MMI V) / shaking and rolling / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) El paso / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds (done Report it through our app)

Breña Alta / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Los Llanos / Light shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds (Reported by our app)

la gomera / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Los llanos de aridane / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app) Puntagorda / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) )

Pontagorda / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Miranda, breña alta / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 s (Reported by our app)

Los Realejos, Tenerife / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds

Lomo del Moral Valley Gran Ray / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Tazacorte / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s (Reported by our app)

Tijarafe Aguatavar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

El Paso / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short (reported by our app)

Montaña Tenizca / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridane / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds (Reported by our app)

Tenerife, Los Gigantos / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

San Isidro / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / shaking and rolling / 5-10 seconds: Long and undulating, the whole house was shaking (reported by our app)

Tijarafe / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds

Argual, Los Llanos de aridane / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Los Llanos de Aridane / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds

Los Cancajos / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

TAZACORTE / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

