The mother of “Japanese hero” Fan lives with memories

The mother of a Japanese volunteer who died in the 2011 earthquake in eastern Turkey lives with her son’s memories of the past 10 years.

Miyazaki Atsushi came to the rescue of earthquake victims in Van Prefecture, when he was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on October 23, 2011 and reached out to people as a doctor and relief worker as part of the Aid and Relief Association, Japan (AAR Japan).

But a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the city again on November 9. The second earthquake caused his hotel to collapse into rubble, and Miyazaki was pulled from the wreckage pile after extensive rescue operations, but he died of his injuries in hospital.

Hosted by Anadolu Agency at her home in Oita, southeastern Japan, his mother, Miyazaki Keiko, spoke about her son and the emotional legacy he left behind. Her living room is decorated with photos and newspaper articles about Atsushi’s missions.

A large picture with the Turkish-Japanese flag is displayed at the entrance to her house and in the memorial corner of her son. Keiko also preserves letters, books, and poems sent by Wan’s parents and students. The Ottoman coat of arms is placed in the corner of the family home, and a message of condolence sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his son’s death is displayed on the wall.

“He called me on the phone from [the capital] From Ankara to Van, this was our last conversation.”

“As a mother, I sometimes think ‘if he hadn’t gone for help’ or ‘if there wasn’t an earthquake,'” she said. “”I think, ‘Isn’t it OK to sleep in another hotel instead of this one when he went to Turkey?'” An earthquake is a natural disaster, there isn’t what we do. Even if we said “if he didn’t,” that was his job and his way.” The October 23 and November 9, 2011 earthquake claimed 644 lives and injured nearly 2,000.

