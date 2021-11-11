



Deepest earthquake ever recorded has been detected in an ‘earthquake-free’ zone

Deepest earthquake ever recorded has been detected in an ‘earthquake-free’ zone

This "ultra-deep" telekinesis occurred in 2015 in the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of an earthquake

Scientists report that the deepest earthquake ever recorded occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, which is much larger than the usual telescopic movements. Earth is very rare. However, at this depth, earthquakes can occur when high temperatures and pressures compress cavities of fluid-filled rocks, forcing them to dislodge, University of Nevada professor Pamela Burnley explained in an article published in LiveScience. In 2015 in the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in the region, after it was detected by Hi-net seismic stations in the Asian country, which is considered the strongest detection today, according to John Fidel, a scientist Earthquakes at the University of Southern California. He participated in the study and explained that a scientific consensus must be reached to confirm the depth of the earthquake. When it occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers, the earthquake was not felt at the surface and sensitive equipment was needed to locate it in the deep layer, an area that experts believe would be impossible for it to occur.

The deepest earthquake ever recorded occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, much larger than the usual telescopic movements, according to scientists.

Because of the intense heat and pressure, earthquakes more than 300 km deep under the Earth’s crust are very rare.

However, at this depth, earthquakes can occur when high temperatures and pressures compress cavities of fluid-filled rocks, forcing them to dislodge, University of Nevada professor Pamela Burnley explains in an article published in LiveScience.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Nicaragua’s coast

The deep quake occurred in 2015 in the remote Ogasawara Islands, part of an archipelago belonging to Japan, as a replica of a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in the region, after it was detected by Hi-net seismic stations in the Asian country, which is considered the most powerful detection system today, according to For John Fidel, a seismologist at the University of Southern California.

The researcher did not participate in the study and explained that it is necessary to reach a scientific consensus to confirm the depth of the earthquake.

When it occurred at a depth of 751 kilometers, the earthquake was not felt at the surface and sensitive equipment was needed to locate it in the deep layer, an area that experts believe is impossible to occur.

