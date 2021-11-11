Countries commit to the development of climate-smart health care at COP26 UN Climate Conference

A group of 50 countries pledged to develop climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26), in response to growing evidence of the impact of climate change on human health.

The governments of these 50 countries, which include some of those most vulnerable to health damage caused by climate change, as well as some of the world’s largest carbon emitters, have pledged to take concrete steps towards creating climate-resilient health systems.

Forty-five of these countries have also committed to transforming their health systems to make them more sustainable and low-carbon. Fourteen set a target date for achieving net zero carbon emissions at or before 2050.

Commitments are made as part of Health program COP26, a partnership between the UK government, the World Health Organization (WHO), the climate champions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and health groups, such as Harmless Health Care.

“The future of health must be built on health systems that are resilient to the effects of epidemics, pandemics and other emergencies, but also to the effects of climate change, including extreme weather events and the growing burden of various air pollution-related diseases and our warming planet.” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization.

“Health systems must also be part of the solution, by reducing carbon emissions. We welcome those countries that have committed themselves to building climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems, and we hope to see many more in the near future.

Countries committed to achieving low-carbon, sustainable health systems include Argentina, Fiji, Malawi, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and 39 others. Countries committed to improving the climate resilience of their health systems include Bangladesh, Ethiopia, the Maldives, the Netherlands and 45 others.

The Fiji government, for example, is responding to rising cyclones, torrential floods and rising sea levels caused by drinking water shortages due to saltwater intrusion, building more climate-resilient health infrastructure, strengthening the health workforce and providing health care with sustainable energy services .

“The message from the WHO and health professionals around the world is clear: Climate change is a major health challenge and we must act immediately. I am really pleased to see that so many countries are prioritizing this issue through the COP26 health program and their level of ambition. Strong health sector leadership is vital to ensure that we protect our populations from the effects of climate change by increasing the resilience of health systems to climate change and reducing emissions from the health sector, ”said Wendy Morton, Secretary of State for European and American Affairs. Commonwealth and the development of the United Kingdom.

Commitments to the country come from the back a WHO research, which was launched this week, shows that most countries now include health in their national climate plans of the Paris Agreement, but that the plans often still lack detailed health actions or support mechanisms.

“These government commitments reflect the growing global health movement for climate action. Around the world, doctors, nurses, hospitals, health systems and ministries of health are reducing their climate footprint, becoming more resilient and advocating for a just transition that puts health at the heart of a decarbonised civilization, ”said Josh Karliner, International Program Director and Harmless Health Strategy .

In addition to national commitments, 54 institutions from 21 countries representing more than 14,000 hospitals and health centers have joined the UNFCCC. Race to zero and committed to achieving net zero emissions.

A record number of health leaders are attending the UN COP26 climate conference, and more than 45 million health workers, representing two-thirds of the world’s health workforce, signed the letter urging governments to take stronger action, noting that “hospitals, clinics and communities across the world is already responding to the health damage caused by climate change ”.

###

Note to editors

About the health program COP26

The UK government has selected health as one of the three scientific priority areas for COP26. As part of the COP26 health program, Presidency of COP26 works together with the WHO,

Health care without harm (HCWH) i UNFCCC climate champions engage countries and stakeholders on climate and health.

The COP26 health program was established to bring COP26 a stronger health focus and ambition. Initiatives under the COP26 Health Program include:

Building climate change-resistant health systems.

Developing sustainable low-carbon health systems.

Health adaptation research.

Incorporating health priorities into nationally determined contributions.

Raising the voice of health professionals as advocates for stronger ambition in terms of climate change.

Under the first binding area of ​​the COP26 Health Program, countries have committed themselves to conducting climate change and health vulnerability assessments and to developing national health adaptation plans.

Under the second binding area of ​​the program, countries with high ambitions / high issuers commit to setting a target date by which they will achieve net zero-emission health systems and develop an action plan or plan to achieve sustainable low-carbon health systems.

The latter is significant for global mitigation efforts: the health sector accounts for 10% of global GDP and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, at around 4.6%.

Government liabilities

A list of all the country’s obligations will be available on the WHO website, here.

Countries that have joined the COP26 Health Program include:

Quotes for the country

“The health benefits of climate action are well proven and offer a strong argument for transformative change.” Director of Public Health, Dr. Morenike Alex-Okoh, MZ, Nigeria.

“The Government of Malawi recognizes the key role of the health sector in ensuring a successful COP26, and is committed to strengthening climate change resilience of its health systems, with the development of low-carbon health systems … as a way to contribute to the Paris Conference Agreement. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health Malawi.

“The extreme effects and damage of climate change on the public health of Sao Tome and Principe’s population require urgent multisectoral integrated measures and actions with the involvement of communities with partners, to ensure low carbon and increase resilience, both the national health system” – Edgar Manuel Agostinho Azevedo das Neves, Minister of Health, Sao Tome and Principe.

“In the midst of a pandemic, we had to recover from extreme weather events and manage the health consequences. [It] He has shown us that health systems and institutions are the main line of defense in protecting the population from new threats … and that now is the time to increase our commitment to a safer, more sustainable and inclusive future for all. ” Dear. Ifereimi Waqainabete, Minister of Health and Medical Services, Fiji.

“This commitment is an important step for us to continue our ongoing efforts and accelerate the implementation of adaptation and mitigation measures,” Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, Director of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, Ministry of Health, Lao PDR.

“The Maldives health sector is fully committed to implementing the National Green Climate Hospitals Policy and Strategy to establish a climate change-resistant health system with environmentally friendly technologies that result in energy efficient services and a low carbon footprint.” Ahmed Naseem, Minister of Health, Maldives.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in partnership with the WHO, has launched a comprehensive, multi-sectoral National Framework for Action on Climate Change and Health to develop a sectoral adaptation plan. The UAE is also working to reduce emissions and develop an action plan for a low-carbon health system. Dr. Hussain Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates.

“Climate change is a recent health crisis in Nepal and a moral issue in line with the fundamental rights of Nepalese to enjoy good health. Strengthening climate change resilience and the environmental sustainability of health services and institutions, and a commitment to working together to build climate change-resistant health systems, are imperative to minimize the impact of climate change on health. ” – Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, Head of Multisectoral Coordination, Ministry of Health and Population,

Nepal.