Appointment d. Reginald Desroches President of Rice University





The dean of Rice University, Dr. Reginald DeRoch, will become the eighth president of the Houston Private Foundation. Notably, he would be the first immigrant and the first black man to serve in this position. He succeeds Rice’s current chair, Dr. David LeBron, who plans to step down in July.

“When President LeBron told us he was stepping down, we knew we wanted to build on what he had accomplished over the past 18 years,” said Robert Ladd, chair of the board of trustees. “We set out to search for a proven leader who would be transformational, and who would lead Rice to greater stature and national recognition. We have found an inspiring and globally respected leader, a leader with vision, strategy, and kindness. We are proud to welcome Reginald Desroches as the next president of our university.” Dr.. Reginald Desroches

DesRoches is an internationally recognized structural engineer and earthquake resistance expert who has testified before United States House and Senate committees and authored more than 300 technical publications. In addition to his duties at Rice, he currently heads the US Department of Commerce’s National Building Safety Team for Standards and Technology, which is overseeing the investigation into the collapse of the Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida.

As dean, DesRoches has “significantly increased” the university’s research awards, launching several new centers and institutes and launching partnerships with organizations throughout the Houston area, according to university officials. He also founded the Office of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion and leads the first major expansion of the undergraduate student body in more than a decade, the university says.

Prior to his appointment as dean in 2020, Desroches had served as William and Stephanie Sick as dean of engineering at the George R. Brown School of Engineering since 2017, the year he first entered the university. Prior to that, he served as chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

“Reggie Desroches is a great choice as the next chairperson for the next Rice,” said LeBron. “I have had the privilege of working closely with Reggie for the past four and a half years, first as Dean of Engineering and then as Dean, and have observed firsthand his extraordinary leadership, values, thinking and ambition for Rice. I am confident that he will fully fulfill the aspirations of our Be Bold campaign, and take Rice to new heights of achievement and impact.”

De Roche was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in the Queens borough of New York City. Holds master’s and doctoral degrees. in Structural Engineering from University of California, Berkeley. His research and teaching have earned him several awards, including the Arnold Kerr Distinguished Lecturer Award, which he received in 2019; Distinguished Lecturer Award John A. bloom; happened in 2018; Earthquake Engineering Research Institute Distinguished Lecturer Award 2018; 2015 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Charles Martin Duke Lifeline Earthquake Engineering Award; 2007 ASCE Walter L.Huber Civil Engineering Research Award; and the Georgia Tech ANAK Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diverseeducation.com/news-roundup/article/15281357/dr-reginald-desroches-named-president-of-rice-university The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos