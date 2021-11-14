Eternal Fan Theory links the emergence and the endgame earthquake





This Eternals fan theory links the film’s appearance to what appears to be an elusive streak from Avengers: Endgame, giving it new meaning.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Eternals, in theaters now.

A Reddit user recently suggested that there might be a connection between the earthquake the characters discussed in Avengers: Endgame and the burgeoning emergence of Celestial Tiamut, who was eventually defeated in the Eternals. Trailers for the Eternals showed group leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) explaining that Blip and then the subsequent appearance of half the population led to a so-called “appearance” – something that Ajak and the others had only seven days to stop. Details of what Emergence entailed were not included in the trailer, leaving fans to speculate about it.

Through a series of discoveries in the movie itself, audiences learn that the emergence specifically marks the birth of a new Celestial: the first known Marvel Cinematic Universe beings. The Celestials are first introduced in detail in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 with Ego (Kurt Russell), the biological father of Peter Quill, who demonstrated the great and sweeping strength of the species as well as their ruthless nature.

As Arishem (David Kaye) explains, Celestials seed the planets they created with new Celestials. Eternal is sent by the Celestials to help the conscious inhabitants of the planet develop and grow, while the perverts attack and eliminate the predators of the planet. Once the population becomes large enough, a celestial will appear and take shape, destroying the planet in the process. The Eternals follow Sersi and the others who try to stop this apparition after learning the truth because they don’t want to let the inhabitants of Earth die.

When there is an apparition on the way, the world will show signs, including strong earthquakes, as shown in an early scene from the Eternals where Cersei and some of the children she teaches live during a massive earthquake. It is not entirely clear how long before earthquakes begin, only that it is part of the period before earthquakes occur.

During an early scene in Endgame, some of the remaining heroes, led by Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), hold a conference call and discuss events on Earth and in space. Okoye (Danai Gurira) mentions that there was a massive earthquake under the ocean, but it’s kind of flashback, probably because there’s not much Avengers can do to fight natural disasters. Originally, fans speculated that this could lead to a Namor and Marvel version of Atlantis because this character is ocean-based.

After Eternal, some fans have suggested that the earthquake may have had something to do with the apparition. According to Ajak’s explanation, Blip’s appearance is delayed, but it at least seems likely that Endgame’s ocean quake is related to it. The timeline for appearance could have been delayed, which means that earlier earthquakes occurred longer before the event.

Then again, Ajak also makes it clear that it was everyone who returned from Blip who caused the show this time around. The population is, again, large enough to cause the event, and Ajak knows the truth of it. As some fans have pointed out, earthquakes in the ocean are very common, and the earthquakes mentioned during the endgame can be a normal thing that has nothing to do with celestial earthquakes.

To find out how the apparition will affect Earth, the movie Eternals is currently playing in theaters.

