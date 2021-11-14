At least one person died in earthquakes in southern Iran





TEHRAN, Iran – At least one person was killed after two moderate earthquakes rocked Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, state TV reported on Sunday.

State television quoted Bandar Abbas Governor Azizullah Konari as saying that a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on his head as a result of the earthquake.

The Iranian Seismological Center said that the earthquakes hit the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz mid-afternoon, about 1,000 kilometers south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. It said its magnitudes were 6.4 and 6.3 and that the strongest earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers (about 11 miles).

The epicenter was located 60 kilometers (about 36 miles) southwest of Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan province.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The United States Geological Survey identified the earthquakes with magnitudes 6 and 6.3.

State television said the quake was felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, in northern Hormozgan province.

Dust rising from swaying hills and trucks during the 6.3 earthquake in #Iran near Bandar Abbas in the past hour. pic.twitter.com/sgaNYeugjR

– Aurora Intel (AuroraIntel) November 14, 2021

The report said that President Ibrahim Raisi ordered his first deputy, Muhammad Mokhber, to visit Hormozgan province as soon as possible.

Raisi also urged all responsible authorities to take care of the people who were injured and damaged.

The report said assessment teams were deployed to analyze the situation.

⭕️ #Iran: A landslide on Mount Jino caused by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Bandar Abbas pic.twitter.com/xCTp0FlXDX

-???? – ??????????????? (@L_Team10) November 14, 2021

Iranian social media posted pictures of earthquake damage, including a wall that collapsed in a car.

Iran lies on large seismic faults and experiences an average of one earthquake per day. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Iran in 2017, killing more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000.

