Water shortage raises fears of re-emergence of cholera in Haiti three months after the earthquake – Haiti





Save the Children has warned that water shortages in Haiti are increasing risks to children’s health three months after a massive earthquake, with fears of a resurgence of cholera in the Caribbean nation that was on track to eradicate the deadly disease.

Since the August 14 earthquake that killed some 2,248 people, severe fuel shortages, growing insecurity and growing water shortages have hampered efforts to restore basic services to thousands in need across the country.

This has led to fears of a repeat of events after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti that killed 200,000 people. Nine months after that disaster, the years-long cholera epidemic, affecting 820,000 people and killing nearly 10,000 people, broke out. Cholera is spread through contaminated water and the risk of deflation increases when people lack safe water sources for drinking and hygiene.

Save the Children said the decline in access to clean water could jeopardize hard-earned progress against cholera in Haiti, which was on track to go three years without a case reported in January 2022.

Communities in urban areas such as Port-au-Prince have lost access to water because pumps are not working due to a lack of fuel, while infrastructure in rural areas in Sud and Grand Anse provinces continues to suffer from the effects of the 2010 earthquake.

Even before the August earthquake, many rural communities in those areas relied on rainwater and mountain sources, while water treatment units and water trucking programmes, often implemented by NGOs, provide clean water to others, but fuel shortages Significantly decreased or stopped. these services.

Perpetu Vendredi, Deputy Country Director for Save the Children Haiti, said the threat to children’s health from this water shortage cannot be understated:

“*In the three months since the earthquake, the challenges facing children have increased. Now many children do not even have reliable access to one of the most basic human needs: water.*

“Infectious diseases thrive when clean water is scarce. We are already facing a COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot add outbreaks of waterborne diseases to that.”

More than 4.3 million people in Haiti – or one in three of the population – do not already have enough food each day, and cholera is likely to infect and kill malnourished children.

Health facilities across the country have been damaged, resources and personnel are lacking due to the earthquake, fuel shortages and instability.

Save the Children is developing risk communication materials for residents on appropriate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) behaviors, which are essential to avoid outbreaks of vector-borne diseases such as COVID-19 and cholera.

Since August, Save the Children has distributed more than 500 hygiene and baby kits. MSF supports the rehabilitation and modernization of water and sanitation facilities in 19 teaching sites in the departments of Sud and Grand Anse and has helped rehabilitate water and sanitation facilities in two functioning health centres.

“* Humanitarian workers must be given access to the children and families most in need, and the global community must invest in Haiti’s full recovery,”* said Ms. Vendredi.

For further inquiries please contact:

Claire Garmirian [email protected] or [email protected] We have spokespersons available. Our out-of-hours (BST) contact is [email protected] / +44 (0) 7831 650409

Donate to the Children’s Emergency Fund, which is crucial to helping us respond quickly to disasters like Haiti.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/water-shortages-raise-concerns-cholera-re-emerging-haiti-three-months-after-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos