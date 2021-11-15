Mysterious tremor shakes Long Beach, Orange County Coast • Long Beach Post News





Some residents along the coast from Long Beach to southern Orange County felt a strong tremor around 8:22 a.m. Monday, but no significant seismic activity was reported in the area at that time, leaving experts to speculate that it may have been a sonic boom.

The activity was strongly felt along the coast in Orange County.

If you’re wondering if what you felt was an earthquake, take a look at the seismic networking pages – eg https://t.co/LPc4M2DkDn. No earthquake in Orange County this morning.

– Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) November 15, 2021

The California Institute of Technology said on its Twitter page that its seismic charts showed no earthquake in Orange County and that “sound bangs are the most common reason people feel an event not seen on Earth.”

A sonic boom, similar to the sound of thunder, is an explosion of energy that occurs when an aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound. Usually caused by military aircraft.

A sonic explosion occurred earlier this year in San Dimas and was felt throughout Long Beach and Orange County.

Facts about sonic eruptions from the USGS:

Most sonic blasts are not felt on land (most supersonic training flights fly over the ocean). Atmospheric events are difficult to detect with seismographs because they usually transmit very little seismic energy to the Earth. Atmospheric conditions such as temperature fluctuations and calm surface winds can make sound propagation out of the ordinary. Airplanes actually produce two mutations, but they are usually so close to each other that they are almost indistinguishable from one another. USGS instruments are not designed to detect or analyze atmospheric phenomena, and atmospheric research is not part of the USGS mission. If you type the word “sonic boom” into our web search, you’ll get a list of event pages for sonic boom events, although it’s certainly not exhaustive. Since these events have a magnitude of 0.0, you’ll need to include all the magnitudes in the latest earthquake map and list to see them.

