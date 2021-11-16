



A Kutztown University professor says there’s no need to worry about the fact that Berks County has experienced three small earthquakes in the span of a week.

“It’s not a concern because the earthquake was very low-energy,” Dr. Edward Simpson, professor of geology and chair of the school’s department of physical sciences, said Monday. “Earthquakes can be bigger here. On the energy level, they are so low that no one has to worry about them.”

The people of Burke are no strangers to feeling the swaying of the earth at their feet.

The region has a long history of earthquakes, with more than a dozen small but notable earthquakes in the past 40 years. The last episode was last week, where residents around Sinking Spring and Bernville heard a big boom and felt some shivering.

Shivering hit the thinking spring area on November 7 and Friday. The first was a 1.7-magnitude earthquake and the second was a 2.1-magnitude earthquake. A 1.5-magnitude earthquake was reported early Friday morning, a few miles east and southeast of Burnville in the town of Penn Township.

No damage was reported in either quake, but county emergency authorities have received several calls about the noise they have made.

Simpson said that three earthquakes in such a short period of time did not give much insight into the future. It’s not a prelude to more tremors or a “big thing” in progress.

In some places where earthquakes are common, geologists have plenty of data to help predict patterns. In rare cases, tremors can occur in these areas. A harbinger is a small earthquake that occurs before a major earthquake.

In Burkes, we don’t have enough data available to know if a few small earthquakes mean something. However, Simpson doesn’t seem to think there’s much evidence that the recent earthquake was a harbinger.

“It’s hard to tell if there’s any activity along the way, because we don’t know what expected tremor patterns are around the area,” he said. “I don’t know the earthquake patterns. If they were shake patterns, I wouldn’t be able to identify them at this time.”

In fact, according to Simpson, an earthquake could be just the opposite. They may be the wreckage of the last major earthquake to hit the region, he said.

Regarding the 4.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Yumisingh Hills, he said, “The rocks continue to adapt after they’ve been moved, so it could even be a follow-up to the 1994 earthquake.” “It is still possible.”

Why is Burke prone to earthquakes?

Well, the answer goes back roughly 199 to 251 million years ago.

According to Simpson, the region went through four formative stages dating back to the Triassic period. All those geologic upheavals left behind rocks buried under brix filled with many small fault lines.

The defects vary in age and size, he said, which means frequent alterations and breakdowns. According to Simpson, this is not rare, with about 130,000 small earthquakes occurring every day around the world.

