The impact of the Kaikoura earthquake on insurance continues after five years





“As an organization, we used to deal with about 4,000 active claims per year, but now we have 450,000 active claims from this earthquake sequence,” Lindsey wrote in a post on the EQC website. “We knew we needed to learn from the Canterbury experience and adjust our approach in response to future natural disasters, so when the Kaikoura earthquake struck, we took the opportunity to adapt our delivery method.”

Like previous Canterbury earthquakes, the Kaikoura earthquake caused significant damage to infrastructure, resulting in a large number of claims and a feeling of isolation for many in the community. According to the EQC, it has received nearly 40,000 claims for residential buildings, land and contents for this event.

For the Kaikoura earthquake, EQC worked closely with the insurance industry, allowing it to pilot an approach that allowed private insurers to manage natural disaster claims from start to finish.

“There is no doubt that Kaikoura was a great job,” Lindsay said. “We needed to work closely with our insurance company partners to support an effective approach and ensure our clients get the best possible results. Forming partnership and camaraderie across the industry helped us overcome the challenges we faced together. As a result, it was positive to see 75% of clients satisfied. about the claims process, and that in the first year alone, 80% of claims were settled and closed, with less than 5% reopening.”

Read more: The EQC Insurance Company Model: What Improvements Will Customers See?

Last year’s public inquiry into the EQC identified several areas for improvement, one of which was the development of a single point of contact for consumers. Another point addressed in the EQC is the improvement of data sharing and loss modeling capacity, allowing the insurance sector to be better prepared and more resilient for various natural disaster scenarios.

“Our response in Kaikoura has helped us reimagine our business and implement a new natural disaster response model, which was launched this year,” Lindsay said. “The model sees private insurers managing EQCover claims on our behalf. As a result, it enables a unified and interconnected insurance response and refund system.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/nz/news/natural-catastrophe/kaikoura-earthquakes-effect-on-insurance-felt-five-years-on-316607.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos