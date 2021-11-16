CB Krause receives the 2022 Bolt Medal





The Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI), the Consortium of Organizations for Robust Motion Control Systems (COSMOS), and the American Seismological Society (SSA) are pleased to announce that CB Crouse, Principal Engineer at AECOM, is the recipient of the 2022 Bruce Bolt Medal. The award will be presented at the 12th National Earthquake Engineering Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will be held from June 27 to July 1, 2022.

The Bruce Bolt Medal honors the legacy of Bruce Alan Bolt (1930-2005), a pioneer in the intersection of earthquake science and earthquake engineering. An internationally recognized seismologist and elected member of the National Academy of Engineering, he has served as the founding president of COSMOS, president of the SSA, president of the International Association for Seismology and Intra-Earth Physics (IASPEI), and president of the California Seismic Safety Authority.

The medal is awarded jointly by EERI, COSMOS, and SSA to recognize individuals worldwide who work at the intersection of seismology and earthquake engineering, whose achievements include the promotion and use of seismic measurements, and whose leadership in transferring scientific and engineering knowledge to practice or policy has led to improved seismic safety.

CB Krause has been an earthquake and earthquake engineering consultant for 47 years. He works as a Principal Engineer at AECOM in Seattle, Washington, where he primarily conducts studies on seismic hazards and soil structure interaction and develops earthquake ground motions (response spectra and chronological history) for various types of projects worldwide.

Krause received his Ph.D. Degree in Civil Engineering from Caltech. He was one of the first researchers to collect and use robust motion data to develop ground motion models (GMMs) for shallow crustal and subduction zone earthquakes. Since 2000, Crouse has chaired the subcommittees for ground movement and foundation design for the National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program (NEHRP) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 7 seismic provisions. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of COSMOS and EERI and former co-editor of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. Krause has authored or co-authored about 75 publications on earthquake engineering.

As the current chair of the Committee on the Use of the Earth Motion Simulation Committee for the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC), he led the development of a web-based tool to obtain site-specific MCER response spectra for Southern California in accordance with the requirements in Chapter 21 of ASCE 7-16. The approach used both NGA West2 GMMs and a 3D physics-based digital simulation of ground motions from CyberShake.

For more information on the Bruce Bolt Medal, visit the EERI website at https://www.eeri.org/about-eeri/honors-awards/the-bruce-bolt-medal, the SSA website at https://www.eeri.org/about-eeri/honors-awards/the-bruce-bolt-medal seismosoc.org/awards/cosmoseerissa-bolt-medal/ or the COSMOS website at https://www.strongmotion.org/BoltMedal/.

