An earthquake was reported in Pickens County on Tuesday morning

Did you feel it? An earthquake was reported in Pickens County overnight, according to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management. A ​​2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported at 3:25 a.m. Monday in Arial, South Carolina. Arial is about six miles from Easley.

An earthquake was reported in Pickens County overnight, according to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management.

The 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported at 3:25 a.m. Monday in Arial, South Carolina.

Arial is about six miles from Easley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/earthquake-reported-in-pickens-county/38265308

