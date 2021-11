The research center unveils a five-dimensional platform for earthquake prevention and control

TAIPEI, Nov. 16 (CNA) A five-dimensional (5D) smart city earthquake simulation platform was demonstrated by its developer, the National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering (NCREE), at a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

A 5D smart city platform, called SmartES, enables examination of buildings whose structures need to be strengthened and simulating the impact of post-earthquake damage on buildings, according to the Research Center of the National Applied Research Laboratories.

Wang Renzu, NCREE Research Fellow (王仁), said at the press event that the platform was designed to show the degree of damage to buildings caused by the earthquake using a five-color scheme – red, orange, yellow, green and blue.

On the five-color scale, red indicates the most serious damage likely to cause a building to collapse, while blue means minimal damage, according to Wang.

The GIS-based platform integrates a building structural monitoring system, Taiwan Earthquake Loss Estimation System (TELES), satellite imagery, models generated by modeling by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and LiDAR point clouds.

It can be used in pre-quake preparations to reduce earthquake damage and for emergency response after the earthquake, Wang said.

He said the earthquake simulation platform can reveal the seismic fragility of building structures and bridges that are susceptible to earthquake damage and need strengthening.

He added that the platform can also detect seismic events and provide real-time earthquake notifications.

Once an earthquake occurs, data and information from the Central Meteorological Bureau, such as seismic waves, can be entered into the platform to allow users to understand the potential loss caused by the earthquake and obtain information about the nearest postal fire departments and hospitals. – Disaster relief, according to Wang.

In addition, drone patrols after the earthquake, instant images of damaged buildings, information on relief planning, and dangerous buildings to be repaired immediately to prevent possible casualties in the event of earthquakes, will also be announced via the platform.

NCREE Director Chou Chung-che (周中哲) said the center is able to issue an assessment report within 10 minutes after the earthquake.

SmartES has been linked to the government’s map database and image data bank collected by Formosat-5, and will likely be linked to the Ministry of Interior’s 3D mapping suite in the next two years to make the platform more inclusive, Chu said. .

In the future, the platform will collect Internet of Things (Internet of Things) information, monitoring data and monitoring images for different parts of every city and county in Taiwan to enable it to be applied to other natural disasters such as typhoons, floods and mudslides, he said.

(by Su Szu-yun and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem / HY

