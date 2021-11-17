Houses were shaken by three earthquakes after the 3.1-magnitude quake, followed by two other tremors that raise fears of an “explosion”.





Scotland was hit by a wave of earthquakes this morning as residents feared a big explosion.

Three earthquakes were recorded on Scottish soil from just before 2am to 4am.

Houses shook in and around Lochgelvid in Argelshire, with the earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was recorded in the sea between Jura Island and the mainland before 2 am today.

I felt a second chill after just an hour 90 miles away in the village of Roybridge, Inverness-shire, measuring 1.6.

Earthquakes can be felt as far south as the Central Belt and even across the sea in Northern Ireland.

The third tremor – the second at Roy Bridge – measured 0.9 at 4.09 am.

Terrified locals told how worried they were about an explosion.

“It was unexpected,” said Nicole Hosk, manager of the Gray Gull Inn in Lochgilphead.

“What I felt was a massive explosion or a truck hitting our building. The whole building shook for five or six seconds.

“I ran to check on the kitchen and make sure everything was fine. I had no idea what was going on.

“I had a whole house with errands and I just wanted to make sure everything was okay. Then I checked social media and found out it was an earthquake.”

Stan Craig, 74, who owns the Stag Hotel in the city, said the explosion woke him up.

He said, “It was a huge gurgling and noise. At that point we didn’t know what it was.

“Nothing falls off the shelves or anything like that.”

Victoria Winters, 53, felt the quake shook her home “like a freight train,” and woke her and her husband, John, 73.

The couple live on a secluded old stone farmhouse in a valley in Loch Fyne, near Minard, Argyllshire.

Victoria, managing consultant and vice chair of Heart of Argyll Tourism, believes it is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.

She said, “It woke us up a little bit from the start. It looks like a freight train suddenly appears and then starts shaking.”

“It looks like something really big is rushing towards you. It’s not the first time I’ve tested one here, so I knew what it was.

“I can imagine if you’ve never experienced it before, it can be pretty scary.”

The earthquake can be felt as far south as Lanarkshire.

More than 30 people have reported to the USGS that they felt the quake, with reports coming from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

No structural damage was reported as earthquakes generally had to register 5.5 on the Richter scale to cause damage.

The agency said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers below the surface of the earth.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 on the mainland occurring on average once every three years.

The largest earthquake in Scotland was recorded in November 1880 when a 5.2 mil earthquake was recorded at Argyll. It was felt as far away as Perthshire.

In August 1816, an earthquake rocked Scotland from the coast of Pentland Firth in the north to the Cold Stream in the frontier, damaging the church tower in Inverness which had a local magnitude of 5.1.

In August 1974, a 4.4 mm earthquake, centered at Quintil in the Northwest Highlands, was recorded as the largest in a series of 20 seismic events to strike the region.

Police Scotland said they “received a report of a possible explosion and ground shaking” in the village of Tarbert at around 2am.

A spokeswoman added: “After inquiries, an earthquake has been confirmed in the Lochelved area.

“There are no reports of any damage to property or facilities.”

The latest tremors in the UK come a month after the quake was felt in North Wales.

People in Snowdonia heard a “strong banging sound” on Sunday, confirmed to be a small earthquake of 1.0 on the Richter scale.

It was recorded at a depth of 6 km with the epicenter as “3 km north-northeast of Dolgarog village, Konoy”.

The site of the first earthquake In the early hours of this morning, a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, with tremors shaking buildings and the evacuation of workers.

