earthquake | 4.9 magnitude earthquake – Taiwan region – 2021 Nov 17, 02:25:34 UTC





Substantial earthquake (地震) strikes M4.9 81 km southeast of Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 14 minutes ago. Please report to:

Size: Mw 4.9, Region: TAIWAN REGION, Date Time: 11-17-2021 02:25:34.8 UTC, Location: 24.72 N; 122.25 east, depth: 10 km.

: Coffin, M. F., Gahagan, L. M., & Lawver, LA, 1998, Compilation of numerical data for current plate boundaries. University of Texas Institute of Geophysics, Technical Report No. 174, p. 5. Map view: Seismicity from the previous seven days in the area.

Biden’s trips to Delaware cost taxpayers $3 million for the Secret Service alone: ​​Report of a machine gun analyst finally works with blood after years of paying dues with urine ‘Spider-Man: No Home’ reveals a malicious multiverse as Tom Holland teases This is it Advice from the iceberg

These earthquake maps were created by linking the ISC Catalog (since 1964), the EMSC Euro-Med Bulletin Catalog, and the EMSC Real Time Catalog. Therefore, they show earthquakes from 1964 until the earthquake.

Regional deadly earthquakes from 1500 to the time of origin Read more: »

What’s Up: November 2021 | NASA to explore the solar system

Skywatch highlights in November 2021: planets after sunset, partial lunar eclipse, and the return of familiar winter stars.

Inside the 3rd Rock from the Sun Reunion – 25 Years After the First Show! Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s emotional encounter with the 3rd Rock from the Sun family – 25 years after the show’s premiere!

25 Very Real Tweets About Women’s Magazines “I don’t subscribe to many magazines, but if Good Enough Housekeeping comes out, I’ll read it.”

I’m 25, I’m Earning $85,000, And I Just Paid A Mountain Of Debt 6:30 p.m. – I have a therapy session. I never know if I have something important to talk about, but after only five minutes, I cry. The treatment is draining, so I’m happy to have a quiet night in front of me. $140

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake – DODECANESE IS.-TURKEY BORDER REG – 2021 November 15, 21:34:58 UTC: ML 3.5, Region: DODECANESE IS.-TURKEY BORDER REG, Date Time: 11-15-2021 21:34 : 58.5 UTC, Location: 36.95 N; 27.70 east, depth: 2 km.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake – near S. Coast of Honshu, Japan – 2021 November 16, 17:54:30 UTC: M 4.4, Region: near the southern coast of Honshu, Japan, Date Time: 11-16-17 2021: 54:30.0 UTC, Location: 35.40N; 139.20 east, depth: 20 km.

earthquake, magnitude 3.2 – Greece – 2021 November 16, 20:05:52 UTC, magnitude: ML 3.2, region: Greece, date time: 11-16-2021 20:05:52.0 UTC, location: 38.41N; 21.81 east, depth: 2 km.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://headtopics.com/us/earthquake-magnitude-4-9-taiwan-region-2021-november-17-02-25-34-utc-22548982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos