Southern California Seismic Center Receives Best Use of HPC in Physical Sciences Award





LOS ANGELES, November 19, 2021 – The Southern California Seismic Center (SCEC), based at the University of Southern California, has won the HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for “Best Use of HPC in the Physical Sciences,” selected by a panel of HPCwire editors and thought leaders in the world of high-performance computing ( HPC). For decades now, SCEC researchers have used HPC resources to simulate how the Earth shakes after major earthquakes in California. These simulations allow experts to assess how earthquakes (large and small) affect the built environment and help decision makers and communities better prepare for survival and recovery. Announced at the 2021 Supercomputing Conference (SC21), the HPCwire Award honors the important contributions of dozens of researchers and computer scientists working together under the SCEC umbrella to advance seismic science.

“Access to HPC systems is critical in allowing us to advance seismology on multiple fronts,” says Dr. Christine Gullit, SCEC’s Executive Director of Applied Sciences. “Large earthquakes are unexpected and rare, but they can overturn an entire region in a matter of minutes. SCEC researchers are developing computer models to improve our understanding of earthquake processes and associated ground motions. We are testing our models against available data to further improve our simulation capabilities to support greater seismic resilience.”

To perform this simulation at the level and level of complexity required, SCEC uses the largest and fastest HPC systems available to researchers through the XSEDE Customization Programs of the National Science Foundation and INCITE. In 2021 alone, SCEC used HPC systems such as Frontera and Stampede2 from the Center for Advanced Computing in Texas, and Bridges-2 from the Supercomputing Center in Pittsburgh, as well as Theta and Summit from the Argonne and Oak Ridge leadership class facilities respectively. The HPCwire award was primarily driven by this year’s set of computations completed on Frontera that produced seismic sequences across California and ground motion products for specific events.

“Each year, we are delighted to connect with and honor the HPC community with our Readers and Editors Choice Awards, and 2021 represents an exceptional showcase for industrial innovation,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “Among the global readership of HPC experts and our unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers and Editors’ Choice Awards represent a resounding recognition across the industry. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

More information about the HPCwire Readers and Editors’ Choice Awards can be found on the HPCwire website (http://www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter with the following hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.

The animation depicts a computer simulation of the 2019 M7.1 Ridgecrest, CA earthquake, which is based on a mathematical model of the earthquake fault process and 3D wave propagation phenomena. Credit: SCEC.

About the epicenter of the Southern California earthquake

The Southern California Seismic Center (SCEC) is headquartered at the University of Southern California (USC) and is supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the US Geological Survey (USGS). SCEC studies why and how earthquakes occur, assessing their effects, and helping communities prepare for survival and recovery. Learn more: SCEC.org.

Source: Southern California earthquake epicenter

