Is the Missouri earthquake last night cause for concern?





St. LOUISE – Wednesday night’s earthquake in southeastern Missouri was the largest within a 70-mile range in the past three decades.

The 4.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:53 p.m. in Williamsville, and a tremor was reported as far north as Interstate 70 in both Missouri and Illinois.

“You’ll feel a force of 4 over a very wide area. There have been reports of this being felt in Kansas City and St. Louis. But the feeling of an earthquake is very different from the one that caused damage,” said Dr. Robert Hermann, professor emeritus of geophysics at St. Louis University. .

Near the epicenter, the earthquake could be felt strongly. The Missouri Emergency Management Agency said that in addition to car alarms, there were sporadic reports of bottles falling from shelves, pictures and clocks sticking out of walls, and at least one report of cracking drywalls.

“It would only be about to cause minor damage. If we had a bigger earthquake, with a magnitude of 5, there could be minor damage to the building,” he said.

Dr. Hermann says we are in a place where earthquakes occur with some frequency. They are all related to the forces within the Earth and the places where there is weakness and movement. This earthquake occurred on the edge of the New Madrid fault line.

“What’s different about New Madrid is that if you put all the small earthquakes together, they line up in a nice long linear direction and they could be more than 30, 40, 50 miles long and that’s a big mistake,” Dr. Hermann said. Only weak, they break.” “So this is not part of the New Madrid fault but part of the process that led to the earthquakes in New Madrid.”

And in the event of a major event, it is important to respond correctly.

“I will not lose sleep on it, but people should know how to react. They should also know how to deal with any natural disaster.”

If there is a lot of shaking, get out of the building so it doesn’t collapse on you. But when you go outside, beware of electrical wires that may have fallen off and gas leakage.

“Some of the things you might worry about would be the same things you might worry about in severe weather,” Dr. Hermann said.

Our part of the country is well monitored by machines.

“Everything goes to a computer in real time. So within a minute of the earthquake, the computer will spit out a location and size and within ten minutes the human will look at what the computer did and if it matters, the human will notify the different agencies,” said Dr. Hermann.

SEMA trains every year on natural disasters. They go from the state level to the local levels and organize everyone and make sure everyone is connected. Dr. Hermann said our preparedness for earthquakes is much better than it was years ago.

