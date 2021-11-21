Volkswagen earthquake: The company turns on CEO Herbert Diess: Too much interest in Tesla and electricity





What is happening in these hours within the Volkswagen Group is a real earthquake for the company. The news from Germany is still fragmentary, but from the rebuilding of Handelsblatt and Electrive it is clear that CEO Herbert Diess is facing a real rebellion.

The workers’ council rallied against the chief executive, after his statements about the need to move faster toward electrification, and that a lack of resourcefulness on that front would have put 30,000 jobs at risk. These words were not loved, and a proceeding was opened against Dess, who would be subject to a vote of no confidence. The discontent comes not only from the workers, but the strategic and diplomatic support for Stefan Weil, a member of the Supervisory Board but also a politician from Lower Saxony, has also been lacking in the last few hours.

In particular, Diess is challenged by his beliefs about the transition to electricity, which has been defined almost as an obsession, and his ongoing interest in Tesla and Elon Musk. The American CEO was virtually invited to an internal conference, as a “tutor” for VW executives, and this may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Elon Musk called remotely to explain to VW executives how to do better

It is not entirely clear what will happen now. Diess immediately suspended the flight, scheduled for today to the United States, to deal with the situation, and there are already first words addressed to the staff. In particular, Volkswagen’s No. 1 went back to the Tesla issue: “It’s often asked why Tesla keeps fighting. I know this is annoying to some. Even if I don’t talk about Elon Musk anymore, this will still revolutionize our industry and will continue to be To become more competitive quickly.”

The CEO also touched on the sore point of potential job losses, better explaining his intent: “Yes, I’m concerned about Wolfsburg. I want your children and grandchildren to still be able to have a safe job here in Wolfsburg. That’s my view today, and that’s why I’m here.” “.

For now, it appears Diess still has allies with the Porsche and Pich families, who are not part of the mediation board that was called to analyze the situation. The solution also does not appear in the short term. The mediation board may also take until late December to resolve the issue, until then important decisions, including investments that have not been finally approved, are put on hold. In fact, according to some, the company prevented, at a crucial moment such as year-end sales and unsatisfactory Chinese market numbers.

