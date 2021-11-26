An earthquake of magnitude 6 shakes the border between India and Myanmar. I felt tremors in Kolkata in Guwahati | India latest news





Netizens, who felt the effects of the earthquake in parts of India and Bangladesh, took to Twitter to report the earthquake.

By Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Rai, New Delhi

A strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit the border region between Myanmar and India early Friday morning, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). According to the alert from the independent organization and real-time earthquake information provider, the earthquake struck 174 km east of Chittagong in Bangladesh, and tremors were felt as far away as West Bengal, Tripura and Assam in eastern India.

According to user testimonials posted by EMSC on its website, the quake was a “long tremor” of about 30 seconds in most parts of Kolkata and Guwahati, where the effects were felt.

One witness posted a “very strong” on the EMSC site from Chittagong, about 184 km west of the epicenter.

EMSC later estimated the earthquake’s strength at 5.8, having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicenter was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

According to the National Seismology Center, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:15 a.m. The central agency, which monitors earthquake activity in the country, said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 12 kilometers and 73 kilometers southeast of Thinsole in Mizoram.

