Samsung Galaxy S10 G973U T-Mobile ATT Sprint Verizon Unlocked – Excellent –

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G973UZBAXAA
UPC 0887276312132
Model Samsung Galaxy S10
eBay Product ID (ePID) 24029461150

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number SM-G973U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Wireless PowerShare, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Blue
Manufacturer Color Prism Blue
Sim Card Support Single SIM

