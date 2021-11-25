Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S10 G973U T-Mobile ATT Sprint Verizon Unlocked – Excellent –
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G973UZBAXAA
|UPC
|0887276312132
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|24029461150
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Blue
|Model Number
|SM-G973U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Wireless PowerShare, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Prism Blue
|Manufacturer Color
|Prism Blue
|Sim Card Support
|Single SIM
