LG V60 ThinQ 5G LMV600TM T-Mobile Unlocked – 128GB Classy Blue T-Mobile UNLOCKED
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|MPN
|LMV600TM.LATMOCB
|UPC
|0610214663801
|Model
|LG V60 ThinQ 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|17037601713
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|T-Mobile
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Blue
|Model Number
|LMV600TM
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|8K Video Recording, LG Dual Screen, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, OLED Display, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging
|Camera Resolution
|13.0 MP, 64.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Classy Blue
