LG V60 ThinQ 5G LMV600TM T-Mobile Unlocked – 128GB Classy Blue T-Mobile UNLOCKED

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
MPN LMV600TM.LATMOCB
UPC 0610214663801
Model LG V60 ThinQ 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 17037601713

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number LMV600TM
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features 8K Video Recording, LG Dual Screen, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, OLED Display, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP, 64.0 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Classy Blue

