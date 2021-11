In recent weeks, Yorkshire’s poor handling of the Great Buddy’s allegations of racism has put cricket in the spotlight.

He also criticized the ECB’s companion, who told Sky Sports: “The ECB knows it got it wrong.”

In his first briefing since last week’s select committee hearing in Westminster, ECB CEO Harrison said: “It looks like an earthquake has hit us.

“The past few weeks have been very difficult for cricket. Our game has been portrayed in the worst possible way in the global media, and testimony from others has revealed serious issues that we have not collectively dealt with as a game for many decades, as well as recently.”

Harrison’s media appearance came when the European Central Bank released its action plan to tackle racism in cricket.

The ECB plan was broken down into five main objectives: to understand and educate more; processing dressing room culture; removing barriers in talent paths; Create welcoming environments for everyone, and publish local action plans by a six-month deadline.

Each title has several sub-goals, including a pledge to have a “uniform approach to reporting, investigating, and responding to complaints, allegations, and whistleblowing across the game” that is instilled within three months.

The European Central Bank also promised to conduct a “full review of dressing room culture in all men’s and women’s professional teams, both domestically and internationally”.

A review of cricket’s governance and regulation will also be conducted to identify any opportunities to strengthen structures and processes across the game, while the European Central Bank has pledged £25m of strategic funding over five years to support Ethnic, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) actions.

A new anti-discrimination unit will be established within six months, as well as immediate inclusion of minimum EDI standards. These standards will be maintained through a direct link to the funding, with the possibility of withholding any central distributions if necessary.

Barry O’Brien, interim president of the European Central Bank, said: “This is a critical moment for cricket. At the all-match meeting last week, we agreed with one voice on the need to act decisively.

“While change is urgently needed, we also recognize that continued work and improvements will be required over months and years if we are to become the most welcoming and diverse sport in the country. We start today and we will hold ourselves accountable every step of the way.”

