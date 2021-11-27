Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G G981V UW 128GB Gray for Verizon Wireless – Excellent –

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G981VZAAVZW
UPC 0887276419657
Model Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 15038964431

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Model Number SM-G981V
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Reverse Wireless Charging, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Geomagnetic sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Hall Effect Sensor, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 64.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Cosmic Gray

