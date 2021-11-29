Cosmic Glide Measurements Optimization – Eos





Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Geologists describe the earthquake process as occurring in three distinct phases. During the interseismic phase, stress builds up along the fault as adjacent pieces of crust adhere to each other and move in opposite directions. This strain eventually reaches its breaking point, and the cosmic stage begins, where the crust gives way and “settled” in a new position. This snap is what we experience as an earthquake. Additional deformation occurs during the post-seismic phase, which can last from minutes to years, as the crust relaxes and returns to the interseismic phase.

Because they occur in rapid succession, distinguishing between coseismic and postseismic movements is difficult. Seismologists have two sets of instruments to directly monitor the motion of an earthquake. Seismic instruments, such as seismographs, record the speed and acceleration of movement. Geodetic instruments, such as GPS measuring stations, displacement recording (change in location).

Geodetic instruments take measurements with a rhythm; If the interval is too long when used to estimate the magnitude of the arctic slip, the result can incorrectly include the energy released in the post-earthquake phase. Guleriz et al. Development of a physics-based approach to estimating coseismic phase duration in an effort to improve the accuracy of coseismic slip models and volume estimates.

The authors’ general method is to use seismic observations to estimate the time window of the cosmic phase and high-frequency (1 Hz) geodesic observations across that window to account for crustal position change. The authors say that this approach makes the best use of each method’s strengths, while minimizing its weaknesses.

The onset of cosmic motion is characterized by the arrival of the first pressure wave, which is a clear and commonly observed signal. The authors define the end of the cosmic phase as the time a given seismic station experienced 99% of the total energy it would log for that event. The coseismic period, as a function of the distance from the epicenter, allows the authors to use and consider different geodetic observation sites, even if they are not in equilibrium with seismic stations.

To analyze the impact of this approach, the study looks at 10 earthquakes with a variety of shapes and measurements. The authors compare their methodology to more traditional daily geodetic observations and find that their physics-based approach results in large discrepancies in total crustal motion and energy release. For example, for a Tōhoku-oki event of magnitude 9.1, their approach estimates movement of 5 m during the coseismic phase, compared to 6.5 m of movement using the daily observation method. This indicates that historically, a great deal of post-earthquake activity has been wrongly classified as coseismic. (Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JB022002, 2021).

—Morgan Reinberg, science writer

Quote: Rienberg, M. (2021), Improving coseismic slip measurements, Eos, 102, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021EO210624. Published November 29, 2021.

