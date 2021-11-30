NM oil regulators are trying to limit earthquake activity in the southern northern Mediterranean





November 29, 2021 at 2:27 pm

Albuquerque, New Mexico (AFP) – New Mexico’s oil and gas regulators are watching closely as increased seismic activity is reported in the Permian Basin along the Texas State Line.

Under a plan recently published by the New Mexico Department of Petroleum Conservation, pending permits for wastewater injection in certain areas will require additional review. More reporting and monitoring may also be needed, and if things go wrong, the state can limit the amount of wastewater pumped into disposal wells.

State officials say the protocols were developed in partnership with New Mexico Tech and after getting feedback from the oil and gas industry.

Adrien Sandoval, director of the department, said New Mexico is trying to be proactive with what she described as a pragmatic approach.

“While some of the largest events have occurred on the state line in Texas, now is the time to ensure that no larger events occur in our part of the oil field,” she said in a statement.

The protocols call for reporting and monitoring when two force 2.5 events occur within 30 days and within a 10-mile (16-kilometre) radius. Within this area, operators will be required to provide weekly reports on daily injection volumes and average daily surface pressure and share them with the on-demand status.

If a single magnitude 3.0 occurred, operators would have to reduce injection rates – with higher cuts required near the epicenter.

Between March and September, the Department of Petroleum Conservation received reports of seven earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 to 4.0 in an area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east-southeast of Malaga in southeastern New Mexico. Of these, four were earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater.

State officials say they have been working with operators near the epicenters of these events. In some cases, this has resulted in operators voluntarily suspending injections.

Analysis by the Oil Conservation Department indicates that injection well activity is a possible cause or contributor to seismic activity. State officials and staff at the New Mexico Office of Geology and Industry are trying to better understand the fault condition in and around the area to determine when and how disposal activities can continue.

In addition to the existing injection wells, the department currently has 72 pending orders to dispose of wells within 10 miles of the area of ​​interest.

Giving Unruh-Enos

Tierna Unruh-Enos is managing editor and co-publisher of The Paper.

