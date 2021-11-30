



Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Peru in the Amazon region

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Amazon in northern Peru, and people were also felt in the Lima region, in the center of the country.

The earthquake destroyed 75 houses in the area, and no deaths were reported so far.

The Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 98 km from the city of Santa Maria de Neva, located in the province of Condorcanqui. The earthquake was at a depth of 81 miles.

According to local radio and television reports, residents of central and northern Peru left their homes, after feeling strong shocks, as a precaution to save themselves.

No damage has been reported to the 1,100-kilometre oil pipeline of state-owned Petroperu that crosses the Amazon region of Peru to the Pacific coast in the north.

The National Institute of Civil Defense explained that nearly 220 homes were damaged by the shocks, 81 homes were uninhabitable, and 75 homes were destroyed. 7 houses of worship and 2 commercial centers were introduced into the damaged infrastructure. 4 residents were also injured after the shocks.

President Pedro Castillo tweeted: “We won’t rest until residents are sure they are in their quiet homes. I’m meeting ministers at the scene to manage the reconstruction of the worst affected areas. #GovernmentDelPueblo should be where people need it most.”

While briefing about the situation in the area, the mayor of Galca Grande, Walter Kolke, said several homes were damaged, leaving three non-serious injuries. Part of the church tower collapsed in the area.

Power outages in bush areas were reported via social networks, and there was long traffic on the roads due to huge rocks and dirt dumped.

There is no tsunami warning after the US earthquake warning system.

