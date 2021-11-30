Natural Hazards Monitoring – November 29, 2021 – Colombia





official

Earthquake

Peru

On November 28, the Peruvian National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI for its Spanish acronym) reported a 7.5-magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was located 98 km east of Santa Maria de Neiva, Condorcanqui Province, with a depth of 131 km. The damage occurred in Valera, San Jerónimo and Limpampa counties in Pongara and Chachapoyas counties, respectively. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN for its Spanish acronym), 3,733 people were affected by the earthquake, 5 of whom were injured. In addition, 764 homes were damaged, of which 375 were uninhabitable, and 117 were destroyed. In addition, 32 health institutions were damaged, 1 health institution was destroyed, 3 commercial facilities, 8 public offices were damaged, 19 religious temples were damaged, and 5 churches were destroyed. There were also 5,310 meters of road, 200 meters of irrigation canal, one reservoir, two viewpoints, a fishing pier, and one aquaculture center that was damaged. Reports are available at: INDECI 1 and INDECI 2.

severe weather

Colombia

On November 26, the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD for its Spanish acronym) published a report on the impact of the rainy season between September 15 and November 26, 2021. There were 540 weather events affecting 322 municipalities in 27 provinces affecting 19,228 families, causing deaths 44 people were injured and 43 others were injured. In addition, 6 people are still missing. The provinces of Cundinamarca, Antioquia and Cauca were the most affected, followed by Norte de Santander, Risaralda, Quindio, Santander, Huila and Tolima. In terms of damage, 8,291 homes were damaged, while 306 homes were destroyed. In addition, 254 roads, 44 vehicular bridges, 23 pedestrian bridges, 43 water canals, 18 health centers and 71 education centers were reported to have been damaged. According to a media report, the flooding of the Rio del Oro River due to heavy rainfall in the city of Neiva in the city of Hulia has caused flooding of at least 100 homes. Reports are available at: UNGRD and La Nación.

Ecuador

On November 27, Ecuador’s National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE for its Spanish acronym) reported a landslide in the canton of Pimampero, in Imbabura province, destroying 11 homes in the San Jose del Aloboro community. On November 19, a state of emergency was declared in the area allowing approximately 12 families to be evacuated in time. Damage assessments are underway and further analysis of the landslide balance is being evaluated. The majority of the affected families have been placed in temporary shelter and Pimampero is collecting food for all affected. Reports are available at: SNGRE and El Comercio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/colombia/natural-hazards-monitoring-29-november-2021

