Chattogram is at high risk of earthquakes





Nazimuddin Shyamul, Chatogram | Published: December 1, 2021 09:01:02 | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 15:58:05

Experts said Chattogram and its vicinity are highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

If an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale hit the Chattogram, they said, more than 0.15 million buildings could be destroyed, adding that it could leave many people homeless.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Chattogram on Friday morning, causing panic among the people in the larger Chattogram. Another small earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, shook the Chattogram at 3.50 pm on Saturday. But no injuries were reported in the earthquake.

Experts are of the opinion that the risks will be very high as there are no precautionary measures to reduce losses. They added that even people are not aware of tremors at all.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Chattogram University of Science and Technology (CUET) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahangir Alam said: “Most of the buildings in the coastal city lack earthquake resistance measures. There are no precautionary measures to counter any of these natural disasters.”

As a result, he said, about 6 million people in the city are at high risk from natural disasters like devastating earthquake like Chattogram and the adjacent areas including Cox’s Bazar, three hill districts of Rangamati, Bandarban and Kagrachari are earthquake prone areas.

More than 0.14 million buildings out of 0.18 are at high risk due to several reasons including building code violation, low quality construction and lack of earthquake resistance measures, said Dr. Jahangir Alam, who is also a city planner.

Dangerous buildings are likely to be destroyed if moderate earthquakes hit the city.

He said that most government institutions do not have measures to cope with the risks of natural disasters like the major earthquake, adding that Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Chattogram General Hospital, Chattogram Port Bhaban, the office of Bangladesh Petroleum, oil companies including Padma, Meghna and Jamuna, Eastern Refinery Limited, Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport , Chattogram Dev- elopment Authority Building, Chattogram City Corporation building is at risk of earthquake.

He said there are 1,080 hospital buildings in Chattogram, but these buildings face the risks of natural disasters such as massive earthquakes. He added, “If a magnitude 8 earthquake hits Chattogram, we don’t have facilities to save people’s lives. So, a lot of people in Chattogram are at high risk of earthquake.”

