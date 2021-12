Filming the Invisible: The Fukushima Disaster 10 Years Later

It’s hard to believe that the Tohoku earthquake and subsequent devastating tsunami in northeastern Japan happened more than 10 years ago. But a new exhibition at the Royal Geographical Society has brought together six famous photographers to examine the lasting legacy of the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

This exhibition shows how, more than ten years after the events of 2011, large tracts of land remain uninhabitable. It also explores how efforts to clean up the area will continue. The exclusion zone is slowly shrinking, and as evacuation orders are lifted, residents are incentivized to return home. So far, few people have chosen to do so. One village found that only a third of its residents chose to return, and more than 70 percent of those residents were over 65 years old.

The exhibition will run until 23 December 2021 at the Royal Geographical Society, London. You can also view more photos online on the “Picturing the Invisible” website.

Here are some images from the gallery that show some of these recovery efforts in progress.

spiral beach

A deserted beach inside the Fukushima Exclusion Zone. Photo by Liko Shiga

An elderly couple from the coastal village of Kitakama, Japan, hold a dead tree taken from a nearby forest. The 2011 earthquake killed 60 residents of this small village. Photo by Liko Shiga

Mirror on the other side, maquette

A dagirotype (early photograph) of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, partially obscured by strong waves. Photography by Takashi Arai

Restricted accommodation

A thermal image of cattle in the exclusion zone around Fukushima. These livestock are too polluted to be used in agriculture or sold as food, but the farmer who owns them refuses to let them sleep. Photo by Giles Price

A man with a camera is photographed in the exclusion zone with a thermal imaging camera. Photo by Giles Price

evacuation

Radioactive footprints of Fukushima residents, photographed using autoradiography. Photo courtesy of Masamichi Kagaya

nuclear samurai

Taken during the resumption of the Soma Nomawi Festival after the “triple disaster” in Fukushima, this image from Tom Davis’ series “Nuclear Samurai” challenges us to think about how the youth of Fukushima are torn between their historical pride. Greatness and the various taboos imposed on them by the continued presence of radioactivity, envision their future. Photography by Thom Davis

Take a look at some of our other galleries:

Fukushima

Abandoned cars in a field in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone, 2016. Photo by Rebecca Bathory

Bags of irradiated soil stacked in the Fukushima exclusion zone, 2016. Photo by Rebecca Bathory

Founded in 1830, the Royal Geographical Society is the professional body of geographers in the United Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencefocus.com/events/picturing-the-invisible-the-fukushima-disaster-10-years-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos