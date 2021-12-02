Tripartite and UNEP support OHHLEP’s definition of “one health”





The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) welcome the newly formed operational definition of one health from their advisory council, One Health High Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP), whose members represent a wide range of disciplines in science and policy-related sectors relevant to One Health from around the world. The four organizations are working together to guide One Health to better prepare for preventing, anticipating, detecting and responding to global health threats, and promoting sustainable development. The definition of One Health developed by OHHLEP says: One Health is an integrated, unifying approach that aims at sustainable balance and optimization of human, animal and ecosystem health. Recognizes the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants and the wider environment (including ecosystems) closely related and interdependent. This approach mobilizes more sectors, disciplines and communities at different levels of society to work together to promote well-being and address threats to health and ecosystems, while addressing the shared need for clean water, energy and air, safe and nutritious food, climate change and contribution. sustainable development. The importance of establishing a definition of one health was first emphasized by OHHLEP and later agreed by four partners, in order to develop a common language and understanding around one health. The new comprehensive definition of OHHLEP One Health aims to promote clear understanding and translation in all sectors and areas of expertise. While health, food, water, energy and the environment are broader topics with specific sectoral and specialist concerns, cooperation between sectors and disciplines will contribute to health protection, addressing health challenges such as infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance and promoting the health and integrity of our ecosystem. Moreover, One Health, by connecting humans, animals and the environment, can help address the full spectrum of disease control – from disease prevention to detection, preparedness, response and management – and improve and promote health and sustainability. The approach can be applied at the community, subnational, national, regional and global levels, and relies on joint and effective governance, communication, cooperation and coordination. With an established One Health approach, it will be easier for people to better understand the shared benefits, risks, trade-offs and opportunities to promote fair and holistic solutions. Through the combined energy of the four organizations, a comprehensive Global Plan of Action for One Health is being developed, supported and advised by OHHLEP. This plan aims to direct and operationalize One Health globally, regionally and nationally; support countries in establishing and achieving national intervention targets and priorities; mobilize investments; promote access to society as a whole and facilitate cooperation, learning and exchange between regions, countries and sectors. As we reaffirm the importance of a single health approach and welcome the OHHLEP definition of one health, Tripartite and UNEP will continue to coordinate and implement single health activities in line with the spirit of the new OHHLEP single health definition.

