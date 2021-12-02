IRIS Wins the ‘Educators Pick Best of STEM 2021’ Prize for Earth Sciences





Washington (PRWEB) December 02, 2021

The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) was recently selected as the winner of the “Teacher’s Choice Best in STEM 2021” awards in the Earth Science category. The awards, which are a joint effort of Catapult X, the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), and MCH Strategy Data, are the only STEM teacher-judged awards for STEM teachers. IRIS was chosen for its positive impact on student learning and STEM education in today’s schools.

IRIS has entered three of its hundreds of teaching resources for judgment by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators: Station Monitor, an app where students can examine up to a minute of ground motion recorded by local, regional or global seismographs; stratified Earth activity where students compare observed seismic data with predictions they make from a model to determine that the Earth should have a multilayer internal structure and to estimate the size of the Earth’s core; and IRIS Earthquake Browser, which allows students to study global, regional, and local earthquake patterns by exploring millions of earthquake foci on an interactive map of the world.

The award winners were chosen based on reviews by teacher judges, as well as popular votes by over 2,500 teachers. An educational judge said: “IRIS provides comprehensive resources for middle school earth science students all the way through university. It gives teachers access to seismic data that students can analyze at home or in the classroom. And they’re free!”

“Earthquakes capture the attention of students and our resources provide data for them so that they can study the physical phenomenon relevant to their world,” said Dr. Tammy Bravo, seismology outreach specialist at IRIS. “Our tools are designed to save teachers time and attract students by giving them access to the same kinds of tools and data that scientists working to study planet Earth use. Winning this award is confirmation that we are doing what we set out to do.”

All this year’s award winners are displayed on the Educators Pick Best of STEM, Catapult X, and NSTA websites. They will also be featured in the January 2022 editions of Science and Children, Science Scope, and The Science at NSTA.

To learn more about IRIS and the tools it offers for education, visit https://www.iris.edu/hq/programs/epo.

To learn more about the Educators Pick Best of STEM and the 2021 winners and finalists, visit http://www.bestofstemawards.com.

About IRIS The Integrated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS), a university consortium of more than 125 US member institutions and operator of the National Science Foundation for the Advancement of Earth Sciences (SAGE) Seismological Facility, is a world leader in the development of discovery, research, and education in seismology. To understand our planet and benefit society. The organization operates global seismic networks, portable seismometers, and data access facilities. In addition, it provides free learning resources for faculty, educators, students, and the general public, including lesson plans, animations, animations, earthquake data, wave visualizations, many easy-to-use online applications, and much more.

