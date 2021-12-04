Registration is now open for the Cronkite Awards Luncheon honoring the Rokers





Registrations are open for the 38th Annual Walter Cronkite Prize Luncheon for Excellence in Journalism. Click here for registration details.

This year’s Cronkite Prize Luncheon will honor Emmy Award winner Al Roker and renowned broadcaster for NBC NEWS TODAY, who will receive the award on March 1 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

The Cronkite Award, named after the late CBS news anchor, has honored outstanding journalists annually since 1984.

This year will see a return to an in-person luncheon after hosting a virtual event last March.

“We are delighted to personally bring the Cronkite Awards back and are excited to honor Al Roker,” said Cronkite School Dean Patiento L. Pates. “The Cronkite Award recognizes Mr. Rucker’s tremendous achievements and true leadership over the course of his career.”

All funds raised from the lunch will support the Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism Fund, which supports future generations of journalists and media professionals.

Roker joined TODAY full-time in 1996 and co-hosted “The Third Hour” of the morning show, reaching millions of viewers weekly.

He is best known for his coverage of the weather and has written about some of the worst storms and natural disasters in history, including Hurricane Wilma, Hurricane Isaac, Storm Sandy, and the earthquake in Haiti. Rucker also served as co-host of “Wake Up with Al” on The Weather Channel from 2009 to 2015.

In addition to his coverage of the weather, Roker is widely known for hosting the NBC broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as for his interviews with celebrities. Some of his notable interviews include Charles Schulz, creator of Peanuts, Willie Nelson, Burt Reynolds, James Earl Jones, and B. Smith.

Roker has also produced numerous television shows for network, cable, digital and broadcast channels through his production company, Al Roker Entertainment. He was the executive producer of the award-winning Coast Guard TV series, which aired on The Weather Channel and Pluto TV. He is the author of 13 books, ranging from puzzles to cookbooks to historical novels.

Roker has received 14 Emmy Awards for daytime programming as well as live news coverage. He has also been named “Best Weather Man” twice by New York Magazine and is the recipient of the prestigious Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Roker began his radio career as a weekend weather forecaster at WTVH in Syracuse, New York in 1974 when he was still in college. After graduation, he worked as a weather expert in Washington, D.C. and Cleveland before moving to WNBC in New York City in 1983.

Cronkite Prize recipients include TV news anchors Lester Holt, Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Scott Bailey, Christian Amanpour, Jodi Woodruff and Gwen Eiffel. sports broadcasters Al Michaels and Bob Costas; newspaper reporters Dean Paquet, Ben Bradley, Helen Thomas and Bob Woodward; and media executives Catherine Graham, Al Newharth and William Bale.

