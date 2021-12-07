Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 15 km southeast of Crochiseta, Mexico, on Sunday December 5, 2021 6:20 pm (GMT -6)





Sector H Tres, Santa Maria Huatulco, Oaxaca (18.4 km NE) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec.: roar, horizontal sway, tremble. | 6 users found this interesting.

Puebla Puebla México/Weak shaking (MMI III)/2-5s: The alarm seemed to have the school near my house and that was when My belt that I use as a seismograph is starting to move | 3 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

San Jose del Pacifico (73.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds: I’m in a hotel room in a house across the mountain. I was sitting on the bed and the bed was shivering. As the door was slamming. It was light. | 2 users found this interesting.

Hualtulco Secrets / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 1 Vertical Bump / 10-15 seconds: It felt like a bomb had gone off. Loud “explosion”. Everyone hears it. Dramatic but not too swingy, etc. | 4 users found this interesting.

Marina Shaho / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / 2-5 s: On a boat. Noises and vibrations loud enough to think we’ve hit another boat. | 4 users found this interesting.

Zicatela (104.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak shaking (MMI II) /horizontal sway (lateral)/2-5secs: Was lying on the beach when I felt smooth horizontal tremors. | 3 users found this interesting.

Playa Zipolite / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 2-5secs: I was in my tent, I feel it shook for about 5secs, and I could see the tree outside shaking a bit too | 2 users found this interesting.

Huatulco / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Vigorous vibration of concrete structure. Water ripples in puddles. | 3 users found this interesting.

Mazonte (51.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II): On the beach | 2 users found this interesting.

Huatulco (23.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds: An entire apartment building vibrates violently and makes a loud noise. vibrating windows | 2 users found this interesting.

Huatulco Oaxaca, Mexico (43.2 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 5-10 sec.: Vibration in all directions strong just knocking on plastic flower pot | 2 users found this interesting.

La Crucecita / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single vertical vibration / 5-10 seconds: 1 vibration, then moderate vibration for 5 seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca (17 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 sec: bed shaking, roaring noise. no harm | 1 user found this interesting

Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca (14.9 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: Watching TV. rumble rumble The building shook. Window rattling. | 1 user found this interesting

Huatulco (76.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: scary, fast | 1 user found this interesting

San Jose del Pacifico (74 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / Very short: Short house shake | 1 user found this interesting

37 km from Santo Domingo Xantipec, Oaxaca (229.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Simple rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 10-15 sec: Bahías de Huatulco …. Washing dishes | 1 user found this interesting

LaCrecita / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5secs: Vigorous Vibration from side to side | 1 user found this interesting

La Crucita Huatulco Oaxaca Mexico / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: strong shock, shaking and oscillation at the end | 1 user found this interesting

Santa Maria Huatulco / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Very high with moderate shaking for 2-5 seconds | 1 user found this interesting

Las Brisas (14.2 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: mild shaking, was outside.

Crucecita, Santa Maria Huatulco, Oaxaca (15 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 5-10 seconds

Huatulco (76.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: scary, fast

La Crucita (15.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Tanga Suelta (15.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / complex rotation (tilt in multiple directions) / 5-10 sec: Paren ya con la droga mejicanos de mirda

Santa Maria Huatulco (14.9 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca (15.3 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

San Agustin del Palmar, Tizonaba, Veracruz (322.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Huatulco (13.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

