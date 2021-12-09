50 earthquakes struck off the coast of OregonExBulletin





A swarm of more than 50 earthquakes has been detected off the coast of Oregon in the past 24 hours, leading seismologists to reassure residents of the Pacific Northwest that they are not in danger. The Blanco transformation fault region is very active, the researchers say, but it does not pose a significant threat. USGS .

USGS Caption Switch

USGS

The Blanco Transformation Fault Zone off the coast of Oregon is notorious for activity, and has not disappointed in the past 24 hours, having caused at least 50 earthquakes, including two with a magnitude of 5.8.

That sounds like a lot – but scientists say the fault is virtually incapable of causing disaster, either via a tsunami or a powerful earthquake affecting the US mainland.

A swarm of earthquakes struck about 200 miles offshore, according to the US Geological Survey. As people noted, they were concerned that seismic activity might alarm the planet.

“Is this the Cascadia subduction zone speaking?” A Twitter user responded to a USGS post about one of the 5.8-magnitude earthquakes. “Because that would be no good,” the user said, referring to the fault line that runs from northern California all the way to British Columbia.

The geological site Twitter said there is no need to worry

“The Blanco fault zone is not directly connected to the subduction zone, so it will not affect the Great Underground (Giant Cascadia) fault,” said Eric J. Fielding, a geophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“M5s on Blanco are very common and nothing on Earth has followed suit. The movement of tectonic plates is in real time,” seismologist Lucy Jones said, referring to the magnitude 5 quakes in the region.

The Blanco error area is the boundary of a shift, or slip stroke; This means that where tectonic plates slide along each other. The most dangerous and powerful faults usually appear in subduction zones, where one plate sinks under the other.

Youtube

“This is probably the most seismically active fault anywhere near North America, and it’s not a cause for concern,” tweeted Harold Tobin, who leads the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and is a professor at the University of Washington.

The Blanco region lies farther in the ocean than the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which – fortunately – has not caused an earthquake since 1700.

The fracture area was compared to a warm cookie

Due to the frequent activity of the Blanco fault zone and its proximity to the coast, it has become a favorite study area for seismologists and researchers. As geology writer Dana Hunter once said, “The BFZ is absolutely gorgeous and a lot of fun to learn about!”

Explaining one reason why a rift earthquake is unlikely to be felt on the coast, Hunter noted that Blanco has a “young, warm crust” – even compared to a fresh cookie – and added that the crust in this part is more likely to collapse the ocean floor than send strong seismic waves To Oregon and California.

Scientists have repeatedly said that people who live along the Oregon coast should not worry about a tsunami coming from the Blanco Fault.

“You need a great deal of vertical displacement on the ocean floor to generate a tsunami, and earthquakes along the Blanco fault don’t,” said seismologist Jochen Braunmiller in 2008, when studying the area while at Oregon State University.

That same year, when Brownmiller and colleagues published their paper on the Blanco Transformation Fault Zone, Ohio State University researchers reported that a swarm of 600 earthquakes occurred in just 10 days.

As for the neighboring Cascadia Subduction, residents can be forgiven for keeping an eye on it:

According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, “Oregon has the potential for a 9.0+ Richter-scale earthquake from the Cascadia subduction and the resulting 100-foot tsunami that will affect the coastal region.”

The agency adds, “Currently, scientists expect that there is a 37 percent chance of a massive 7.1+ earthquake occurring in this fault zone in the next 50 years.”

A version of this story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062365995/50-earthquakes-hit-off-the-oregon-coast-but-scientists-say-theyre-no-great-shake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos