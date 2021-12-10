Earthquake swarms continue off the northwest Pacific and Caribbean coasts; There is no tsunami threat at the moment





Earthquakes continue to rock the northwest Pacific coast and eastern Caribbean today. Photo: Weatherboy

Earthquake swarms continue off the Pacific Northwest Coast of the United States and the eastern Caribbean Sea. While some earthquakes have been moderate, there is no risk of a tsunami at this time. Scientists explore the cause of each new swarm; While they both occur around the same time, they don’t seem to be related to each other.

More than 20 earthquakes struck off the coast of Oregon in the past 24 hours, including 5.2 that struck a short time ago. The intensity of most earthquakes in the last 24 hours ranged from 3.2 to 5.3. These earthquakes are part of a swarm that started two days ago on December 7. The first earthquake in the series was a 4.2-magnitude quake and struck at 5:20 a.m. local time. In the first 24 hours of the event, there were more than 55 earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 or greater. The greatest in the entire squadron was 5.8 so far.

More than 70 earthquakes have struck off the coast of Oregon since the ongoing earthquake swarm began on December 7. Photo: USGS

There is no tsunami danger from the Pacific Northwest Swarm at this time. The USGS says, “Because these earthquakes are generally small to medium in size and have a focal mechanism of slip (lateral or horizontal movement, not vertical), they are not likely to generate a tsunami. However, if they become larger, they may cause some local waves growing”. In addition to the USGS, the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center has also issued its own bulletin on the strongest earthquakes in swarms, adding that there is no imminent threat of a tsunami at this time.

According to the USGS, the swarm is located approximately 200 miles west of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and continues along the Blanco Fracture Zone, a slip fault system at the edge of the Juan de Fuca Plate.

This is not the first earthquake swarm to hit this area in recent times. In 2003, a squadron hit 31 miles from today’s squadron. The 2003 swarm included a magnitude 6.3 earthquake along with 4 other earthquakes of magnitude 5.1 – 6.7. The 2003 squadron lasted only 24 hours. Scientists are unsure when the ongoing swarm will end, now on the third day.

According to the USGS, an earthquake swarm is a series of small to moderate earthquakes within a relatively small area that does not fit into the pattern of an aftershock sequence. Swarms are usually short-lived, but can last for days, weeks, or sometimes months, and often recur at the same locations.

Several earthquakes have hit the eastern Caribbean in recent days as well, some as powerful as those off the coast of Oregon. Photo: UWI Earthquake Research Center

As the USGS studies the swarm off the coast of Oregon, scientists from the UWI Earthquake Research Center are also exploring a wave of moderate earthquakes affecting parts of the eastern Caribbean. Headquartered at the University of the West Indies (UWI), the Seismic Research Center there provides support for tsunami warning and public education and awareness of the geological hazards present in the Eastern Caribbean. “Our vision is for the Eastern Caribbean’s leading agency to monitor earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis and disseminate information to mitigate the negative effects of these hazards,” the UWI Earthquake Research Center says on its website.

In the past 72 hours, several earthquakes have struck near Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Barbados. The strongest attack was the 5.3 that hit southwest of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. 5.0, 3.8 and 3.9 in the last 48 hours join other volume 3 and 4 events in the region over the past few weeks.

According to the UWI Seismological Research Center, most earthquakes that occur in the eastern Caribbean are either tectonic or volcanic in origin. Tectonic earthquakes are generated when plates move with the release of accumulated stress energy. Volcanic earthquakes are generated by the movement of magma within the lithosphere. Because magma is less dense than the surrounding rock, it rises to the surface, breaking up the rock as it moves, creating earthquakes in the process. According to the UWI Seismological Research Center, more than 75% of earthquakes in the world occur at convergent plate boundaries, making the Eastern Caribbean nations highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

Scientists will continue to monitor both regions for any change in seismic behavior; The Tsunami Warning Center will also monitor the ongoing earthquake activity and issue a tsunami warning when needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/earthquake-swarms-continue-off-pacific-northwest-coast-no-tsunami-threat-for-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos